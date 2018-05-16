Easy Entertaining Finest Macaroni Cheese 1.4Kg Serves 4

- Energy2334kJ 556kcal28%
Product Description
- Chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with cheese, tortilla and breadcrumbs with extra virgin olive oil (0.02%).
- Pack size: 1400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked Pasta, Skimmed Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (2.5%), Cornflour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Powder, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Yeast.
Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.
Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Net Contents
1.4kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|¼ of a pack (330g*)
|Energy
|707kJ / 169kcal
|2334kJ / 556kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|22.0g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|12.3g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|62.7g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.2g
|Protein
|7.5g
|24.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.3g
