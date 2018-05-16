Finest Easy Entertaining Lasagne Al Forno 2Kg Serves 6

- Energy1586kJ 380kcal19%
- Fat20.1g29%
- Saturates9.1g46%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 721kJ / 173kcal
Product Description
- Fresh pasta with minced beef in a tomato and Chianti red wine sauce, topped with white sauce and Grana Padano medium fat hard cheese.
- Our chefs use Chianti a classic red wine of Italy's Tuscany region aged for a minimum of three years to develop its complex flavours. It's used in our beef ragu to give it a deep, authentic richness, adding basil and thyme for their fragrant aromas. We layer the ragu between sheets of egg pasta and silky béchamel sauce, finishing it with tangy Grano Padano cheese.
- Pack size: 2000G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked Free Range Egg Pasta, Beef (22%), Whole Milk, Water, Tomato, Grana Padano Cheese, Red Wine, Pork, Pancetta, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Onion, Carrot, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Celery, Beef Extract, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Cooked Egg Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg.
Grana Padano Cheese contains: Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).
Pancetta contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Net Contents
2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|721kJ / 173kcal
|1586kJ / 380kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|20.1g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|26.4g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.5g
|Protein
|9.8g
|21.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.1g
