Tesco Easy Entertaining Chicken Pakora 900G

- Energy1481kJ 354kcal18%
- Fat17.7g25%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- A selection of spicy chicken pakoras including madras, korma and tikka.
- Pack size: 900g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk, gluten, wheat, egg and mustard. May contain Nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Suitable for home freezing. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-14 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom, using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-sixth of a pack (150g) contains
|Energy
|987kJ / 236kcal
|1481kJ / 354kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|22.1g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.6g
|Protein
|16.9g
|25.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yogurt (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Powder, Cumin Powder, Onion Powder, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Mustard Powder, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Fennel, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Cumin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Capsicum Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Coriander Extract
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains One-sixth of a pack (50g) contains Energy 987kJ / 236kcal 493kJ / 118kcal Fat 12.1g 6.1g Saturates 2.0g 1.0g Carbohydrate 13.7g 6.9g Sugars 0.7g 0.4g Fibre 1.5g 0.8g Protein 17.3g 8.7g Salt 1.2g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One-sixth of a pack contains
- Energy514kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat6.6g9%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cumin, Turmeric, Mustard Powder, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Fenugreek, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Cayenne Extract, Mint, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fennel, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Ginger Extract, Coriander Extract, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains One-sixth of a pack (50g) contains Energy 1028kJ / 246kcal 514kJ / 123kcal Fat 13.1g 6.6g Saturates 2.1g 1.1g Carbohydrate 15.1g 7.6g Sugars 0.7g 0.4g Fibre 1.8g 0.9g Protein 16.0g 8.0g Salt 0.8g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One-sixth of a pack contains
- Energy472kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (53%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Gram Flour, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Coconut Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Sugar, Fenugreek, Mustard Powder, Rice Flour, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Capsicum Extract, Ginger Extract, Coriander Extract, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Coconut Milk Powder contains: Coconut Milk Powder, Milk Proteins.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains One-sixth of a pack (50g) contains Energy 945kJ / 226kcal 472kJ / 113kcal Fat 10.1g 5.1g Saturates 2.1g 1.1g Carbohydrate 15.3g 7.7g Sugars 0.8g 0.4g Fibre 1.9g 1.0g Protein 17.4g 8.7g Salt 0.9g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
