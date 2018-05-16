By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Chicken Pakora 900G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£1.12/100g

One-sixth of a pack contains
  • Energy1481kJ 354kcal
    18%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of spicy chicken pakoras including madras, korma and tikka.
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, gluten, wheat, egg and mustard. May contain Nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Suitable for home freezing. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-14 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-sixth of a pack (150g) contains
Energy987kJ / 236kcal1481kJ / 354kcal
Fat11.8g17.7g
Saturates2.1g3.2g
Carbohydrate14.7g22.1g
Sugars0.7g1.1g
Fibre1.7g2.6g
Protein16.9g25.4g
Salt1.0g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One-sixth of a pack contains
    • Energy493kJ 118kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.1g
      9%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars0.4g
      <1%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 236kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yogurt (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Powder, Cumin Powder, Onion Powder, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Mustard Powder, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Fennel, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Cumin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Capsicum Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Coriander Extract

    Allergy Information

    • Contains milk, gluten, wheat, egg and mustard. May contain Nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Suitable for home freezing. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g containsOne-sixth of a pack (50g) contains
    Energy987kJ / 236kcal493kJ / 118kcal
    Fat12.1g6.1g
    Saturates2.0g1.0g
    Carbohydrate13.7g6.9g
    Sugars0.7g0.4g
    Fibre1.5g0.8g
    Protein17.3g8.7g
    Salt1.2g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One-sixth of a pack contains
    • Energy514kJ 123kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.6g
      9%
    • Saturates1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars0.4g
      <1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1028kJ / 246kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (53%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cumin, Turmeric, Mustard Powder, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Fenugreek, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Cayenne Extract, Mint, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fennel, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Ginger Extract, Coriander Extract, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • Contains milk, gluten, wheat, egg and mustard. May contain Nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Suitable for home freezing. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g containsOne-sixth of a pack (50g) contains
    Energy1028kJ / 246kcal514kJ / 123kcal
    Fat13.1g6.6g
    Saturates2.1g1.1g
    Carbohydrate15.1g7.6g
    Sugars0.7g0.4g
    Fibre1.8g0.9g
    Protein16.0g8.0g
    Salt0.8g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One-sixth of a pack contains
    • Energy472kJ 113kcal
      6%
    • Fat5.1g
      7%
    • Saturates1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars0.4g
      <1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 945kJ / 226kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (53%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Gram Flour, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Coconut Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Sugar, Fenugreek, Mustard Powder, Rice Flour, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Capsicum Extract, Ginger Extract, Coriander Extract, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

    Coconut Milk Powder contains: Coconut Milk Powder, Milk Proteins.

    Allergy Information

    • Contains milk, gluten, wheat, egg and mustard. May contain Nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Suitable for home freezing. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g containsOne-sixth of a pack (50g) contains
    Energy945kJ / 226kcal472kJ / 113kcal
    Fat10.1g5.1g
    Saturates2.1g1.1g
    Carbohydrate15.3g7.7g
    Sugars0.8g0.4g
    Fibre1.9g1.0g
    Protein17.4g8.7g
    Salt0.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

