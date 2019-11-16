By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Lunch Selection Platter 18 Pieces

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£0.78/each

Each Cheddar and pesto wrap
  • Energy496kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1180kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • Crudités and houmous dip - Cherry tomatoes, carrot, cucumber and red pepper with houmous. Chicken, bacon and lettuce sandwich - Sliced chicken breast, smoked bacon, mayonnaise and lettuce in malted bread. Egg and cress sandwich - Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted bread. Smoked ham and Cheddar sandwich - Smoked ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg, mature Cheddar cheese and mayonnaise in malted brown bread. Hoisin duck wrap - Shredded duck, hoisin sauce, spinach, carrot, onion and spring onion in a plain tortilla wrap. Cheddar and pesto wrap - Medium mature Cheddar cheese, marinated semi-dried tomatoes, green pesto and spinach in a chilli tortilla wrap.

Information

Ingredients

Crudités and houmous:
INGREDIENTS: Cherry Tomato (23%), Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Chickpeas, Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic.

Chicken, bacon and lettuce:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (13%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Egg and cress:
INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Smoked ham and cheddar:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (23%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Hoisin duck wraps:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Thiamin, Iron, Niacin], Water, Duck (21%), Spinach, Carrot, Muscovado Sugar, Palm Oil, Onion, Spring Onion, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cane Molasses, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid), Garlic Purée, Spices, Soya Bean, Roasted (Wheat), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Ginger Purée, Alcohol, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Cheddar and pesto wraps:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (24%), Water, Semi- Dried Tomato, Spinach, Palm Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Red Pepper, Oregano, Garlic, Garlic Powder, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Capsicum Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Cheddar and pesto wrap
Energy1180kJ / 283kcal496kJ / 119kcal
Fat15.9g6.7g
Saturates7.2g3.0g
Carbohydrate23.4g9.8g
Sugars2.7g1.1g
Fibre1.9g0.8g
Protein10.5g4.4g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Great selection, delicious items & looks good too.

Great selection, delicious items & looks good too.

