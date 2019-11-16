Tesco Easy Entertaining Lunch Selection Platter 18 Pieces

Great selection, delicious items & looks good too.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1180kJ / 283kcal
Crudités and houmous:
INGREDIENTS: Cherry Tomato (23%), Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Chickpeas, Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic.
Chicken, bacon and lettuce:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (13%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Egg and cress:
INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Smoked ham and cheddar:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (23%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Hoisin duck wraps:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Thiamin, Iron, Niacin], Water, Duck (21%), Spinach, Carrot, Muscovado Sugar, Palm Oil, Onion, Spring Onion, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cane Molasses, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid), Garlic Purée, Spices, Soya Bean, Roasted (Wheat), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Ginger Purée, Alcohol, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Cheddar and pesto wraps:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (24%), Water, Semi- Dried Tomato, Spinach, Palm Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Red Pepper, Oregano, Garlic, Garlic Powder, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Capsicum Extract.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
18 Servings
Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Cheddar and pesto wrap
|Energy
|1180kJ / 283kcal
|496kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|23.4g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|10.5g
|4.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 162kJ / 39kcal
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 247kcal
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 862kJ / 205kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 231kcal
|-
|-
