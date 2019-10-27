Tesco Easy Entertaining Superfood Bean Salad 800G Serves 8

Looked lovely. Tasty and fresh
Delicious. This was very fresh and looked lovely. Enjoyed by many of our guests as it was such a tasty but healthy option.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 562kJ / 135kcal
Chickpeas (27%), Edamame Soya Beans (12%), Peas, Pepper, Sweet Potato, Butternut Squash, Black Turtle Beans, Cooked Red Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds, Spinach, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Honey, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seeds, Black Pepper, Salt.
Cooked Red Quinoa contains: Water, Red Quinoa.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Stir before serving.
8 Servings
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Box. Card widely recycled
800g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One-eighth of a pack (100g) contains
|Energy
|562kJ / 135kcal
|562kJ / 135kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|11.0g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Protein
|5.5g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
