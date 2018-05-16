By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Hotdogs & Cheese Burger 630G

Tesco Mini Hotdogs & Cheese Burger 630G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£1.91/100g

Each mini cheese burger contains
  • Energy328kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Mini bread rolls filled with beef burgers and Cheddar cheese. 12 Mini bread rolls filled with frankfurter sausages. Sachet of tomato ketchup.
  • Pack size: 630g

Information

Ingredients

Mini Cheese Burgers:

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Beef (22%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Tomato Purée, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder.

Mini Hotdogs:

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (29%), Water, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Potato Fibre, Spices, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Tomato Ketchup:

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results reheat one pack at a time.
800W 1 1/2 mins
900W 1 min
Remove sachet of ketchup.
Place hotdogs and burgers on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Serve with the tomato ketchup provided.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 295g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach mini cheese burger
Energy1130kJ / 269kcal328kJ / 78kcal
Fat8.9g2.6g
Saturates4.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate33.7g9.8g
Sugars3.9g1.1g
Fibre1.1g0.3g
Protein12.9g3.7g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
  • Each hotdog contains
    • Energy289kJ 69kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates0.9g
      5%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ / 265kcal

  • Each mini cheese burger contains
    • Energy328kJ 78kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.6g
      4%
    • Saturates1.3g
      7%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 269kcal

  • One-sixth of a sachet contains
    • Energy12kJ 3kcal
      <1%
    • Saturates0g
      0%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 113kcal

