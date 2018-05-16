Tesco Mini Hotdogs & Cheese Burger 630G

- Energy328kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat2.6g4%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 269kcal
Product Description
- 12 Mini bread rolls filled with beef burgers and Cheddar cheese. 12 Mini bread rolls filled with frankfurter sausages. Sachet of tomato ketchup.
- Pack size: 630g
Information
Ingredients
Mini Cheese Burgers:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Beef (22%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Tomato Purée, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder.
Mini Hotdogs:
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (29%), Water, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Potato Fibre, Spices, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Tomato Ketchup:
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results reheat one pack at a time.
800W 1 1/2 mins
900W 1 min
Remove sachet of ketchup.
Place hotdogs and burgers on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Serve with the tomato ketchup provided.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2 x 295g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each mini cheese burger
|Energy
|1130kJ / 269kcal
|328kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|33.7g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|12.9g
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
- Each hotdog contains
- Energy289kJ 69kcal3%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ / 265kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mini Hot Dog Frankfurter Sausages (42%) [Pork, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Potato Fibre, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Spices, Dextrose, Onion, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Each mini hotdog Energy 1111kJ / 265kcal 289kJ / 69kcal Fat 11.2g 2.9g Saturates 3.4g 0.9g Carbohydrate 30.9g 8.0g Sugars 2.7g 0.7g Fibre 1.2g 0.3g Protein 9.5g 2.5g Salt 1.6g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Each mini cheese burger contains
- Energy328kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat2.6g4%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 269kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (25%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Onion, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose Powder, Tomato Purée, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Sage, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Each mini cheese burger Energy 1130kJ / 269kcal 328kJ / 78kcal Fat 8.9g 2.6g Saturates 4.4g 1.3g Carbohydrate 33.7g 9.8g Sugars 3.9g 1.1g Fibre 1.1g 0.3g Protein 12.9g 3.7g Salt 1.3g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One-sixth of a sachet contains
- Energy12kJ 3kcal<1%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 113kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One-sixth of a sachet Energy 479kJ / 113kcal 12kJ / 3kcal Fat 0.1g 0.0g Saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 26.7g 0.7g Sugars 22.8g 0.6g Fibre 0.6g 0.0g Protein 1.0g 0.0g Salt 0.2g <0.01g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019