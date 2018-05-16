By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Easy Entertaining Nigiri Platter 27 Piece 804G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Easy Entertaining Nigiri Platter 27 Piece 804G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£1.75/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

One-sixth of a pack contains
  • Energy927kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • 15 Smoked salmon nigiri, 12 king prawn and wasabi mayonnaise nigiri, 2 bottles of soy sauce, 2 pickled ginger sachets and 2 wasabi sachets.
  • A selection of nigiri pieces with smoked salmon and king prawns. Includes soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi.
  • Pack size: 804g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked White Sushi Rice, Smoked Salmon (Fish) (13%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce Bottle, Pickled Ginger Sachet, Wasabi Sachet, Salt, Egg Yolk, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Horseradish Powder, Sugar, Mustard Powder, Colour (Curcumin).

Cooked White Sushi Rice contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Soy Sauce Bottle contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol.

Pickled Ginger Sachet contains: Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Water, Salt.

Wasabi Sachet contains: Horseradish, Wasabi.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds., Gluten free.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Lid & Base. Plastic widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Case. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

804g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-sixth of a pack (134g) contains
Energy692kJ / 164kcal927kJ / 219kcal
Fat3.1g4.1g
Saturates0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate27.4g36.8g
Sugars6.2g8.3g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein6.3g8.4g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 50 Piece Large Sushi Platter 1235g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 18.00
£1.46/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 33 Piece Vegetable Sushi Platter 691G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£1.45/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Wrap Selection Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£0.70/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here