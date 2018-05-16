Tesco Easy Entertaining Nigiri Platter 27 Piece 804G

- Energy927kJ 219kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 164kcal
Product Description
- 15 Smoked salmon nigiri, 12 king prawn and wasabi mayonnaise nigiri, 2 bottles of soy sauce, 2 pickled ginger sachets and 2 wasabi sachets.
- A selection of nigiri pieces with smoked salmon and king prawns. Includes soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi.
- Pack size: 804g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked White Sushi Rice, Smoked Salmon (Fish) (13%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Soy Sauce Bottle, Pickled Ginger Sachet, Wasabi Sachet, Salt, Egg Yolk, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Horseradish Powder, Sugar, Mustard Powder, Colour (Curcumin).
Cooked White Sushi Rice contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
Soy Sauce Bottle contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol.
Pickled Ginger Sachet contains: Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Water, Salt.
Wasabi Sachet contains: Horseradish, Wasabi.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds., Gluten free.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Lid & Base. Plastic widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Case. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
804g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-sixth of a pack (134g) contains
|Energy
|692kJ / 164kcal
|927kJ / 219kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|36.8g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.3g
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
