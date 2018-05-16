By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ee Mediterranean Sharing Platter

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

1/10 of a pack
  • Energy459kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 791kJ / 190kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of grilled vegetable antipasti, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, Spanish olives with Cheddar cheese, pitted Gordal olives with lemon and garlic, feta stuffed peppers, salted corn, salted broad beans.
  • Fabulous food made to order Ideal for parties, this table ready selection of antipasti features grilled vegetable antipasti, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, Spanish olives with cheese, pitted Gordal olives with lemon & garlic, feta stuffed peppers, salted corn and habas fritas (salted broad beans).
Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

580g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (58g)
Energy791kJ / 190kcal459kJ / 110kcal
Fat10.9g6.3g
Saturates2.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate15.7g9.1g
Sugars5.3g3.0g
Fibre4.4g2.5g
Protein5.1g3.0g
Salt1.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 10 servings.--
As Sold.--

Safety information

  • 1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack
    • Energy91kJ 22kcal 65kJ 16kcal 43kJ 10kcal 52kJ 12kcal 100kJ 24kcal 55kJ 13kcal 53kJ 13kcal
      1%
    • Fat0.9g 1.5g 0.5g 0.5g 0.7g 0.9g 1.3g
      2%
    • Saturates0.1g 0.4g <0.1g 0.2g <0.1g <0.1g 0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars0.2g 0.8g 1.4g 0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.1g 0.2g 0.2g 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g 0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1656kJ / 396kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Broad Beans, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pimento Stuffed Olives [Green Olives, Water, Salt, Pimento, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Black Olives, Green Olives, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Slow Roasted Semi-dried Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Garlic, Oregano, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Oregano, Dill.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Maize Kernels, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Courgette, Artichoke Heart Quarters[Artichoke Heart, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Slow Roasted Vine Tomatoes[Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Basil, Oregano, Salt, Sugar.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Gordal Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving containsPer 100g1/10 of a pack (9g)
    Energy1656kJ / 396kcal91kJ / 22kcal717kJ / 174kcal65kJ / 16kcal
    Fat16.2g0.9g17.1g1.5g
    Saturates1.9g0.1g4.1g0.4g
    Carbohydrate30.4g1.7g0.7g0.1g
    Sugars3.1g0.2g0.5g0.0g
    Fibre15.8g0.9g2.6g0.2g
    Protein24.3g1.3g3.0g0.3g
    Salt2.0g0.1g2.1g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

