Tesco Ee Mediterranean Sharing Platter

- Energy459kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 791kJ / 190kcal
Product Description
- A selection of grilled vegetable antipasti, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, Spanish olives with Cheddar cheese, pitted Gordal olives with lemon and garlic, feta stuffed peppers, salted corn, salted broad beans.
- Fabulous food made to order Ideal for parties, this table ready selection of antipasti features grilled vegetable antipasti, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, Spanish olives with cheese, pitted Gordal olives with lemon & garlic, feta stuffed peppers, salted corn and habas fritas (salted broad beans).
- Fabulous food made to order Ideal for parties, this table ready selection of antipasti features grilled vegetable antipasti, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, Spanish olives with cheese, pitted Gordal olives with lemon & garlic, feta stuffed peppers, salted corn and habas fritas (salted broad beans).
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
580g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (58g)
|Energy
|791kJ / 190kcal
|459kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|10.9g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|3.0g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 10 servings.
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
- 1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack
- Energy91kJ 22kcal 65kJ 16kcal 43kJ 10kcal 52kJ 12kcal 100kJ 24kcal 55kJ 13kcal 53kJ 13kcal1%
- Fat0.9g 1.5g 0.5g 0.5g 0.7g 0.9g 1.3g2%
- Saturates0.1g 0.4g <0.1g 0.2g <0.1g <0.1g 0.2g1%
- Sugars0.2g 0.8g 1.4g 0.6g1%
- Salt0.1g 0.2g 0.2g 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g 0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1656kJ / 396kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Broad Beans, Sunflower Oil, Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Pimento Stuffed Olives [Green Olives, Water, Salt, Pimento, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Black Olives, Green Olives, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).,
INGREDIENTS: Slow Roasted Semi-dried Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Garlic, Oregano, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.,
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Black Pepper, Oregano, Dill.,
INGREDIENTS: Maize Kernels, Sunflower Oil, Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Courgette, Artichoke Heart Quarters[Artichoke Heart, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Slow Roasted Vine Tomatoes[Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Basil, Oregano, Salt, Sugar.,
INGREDIENTS: Gordal Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Per 100g 1/10 of a pack (9g) Energy 1656kJ / 396kcal 91kJ / 22kcal 717kJ / 174kcal 65kJ / 16kcal Fat 16.2g 0.9g 17.1g 1.5g Saturates 1.9g 0.1g 4.1g 0.4g Carbohydrate 30.4g 1.7g 0.7g 0.1g Sugars 3.1g 0.2g 0.5g 0.0g Fibre 15.8g 0.9g 2.6g 0.2g Protein 24.3g 1.3g 3.0g 0.3g Salt 2.0g 0.1g 2.1g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019