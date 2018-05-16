By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Pitted Olive Selection 565G Srvs10

image 1 of Tesco Easy Entertaining Pitted Olive Selection 565G Srvs10

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£1.42/100g

1/10 of a pack
  • Energy383kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 679kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Red pepper paste stuffed olives, garlic stuffed olives, Gordal olives with sundried tomato and rosemary, mixed olives with basil and garlic, Spanish olives with Cheddar cheese, Manzanilla olives with herbs.
  • Fabulous food made to order Pitted Olive Selection Get the party started with this table ready platter of family friendly stuffed and pitted olives. The selection features: Gordal olives in a sundried tomato and rosemary dressing, individual pimento paste stuffed & garlic stuffed olives, mixed olives with basil & garlic, Spanish olives with cheese and Manzanilla olives with herbs.
  • Fabulous food made to order Get the party started with this table ready platter of family friendly stuffed and pitted olives. The selection features: Gordal olives in a sundried tomato and rosemary dressing, individual pimento paste stuffed & garlic stuffed olives, mixed olives with basil & garlic, Spanish olives with cheese and Manzanilla olives with herbs.
  • Pack size: 565g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

565g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (57g)
Energy679kJ / 165kcal383kJ / 93kcal
Fat16.6g9.4g
Saturates2.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate1.1g0.6g
Sugars0.4g0.2g
Fibre3.0g1.7g
Protein1.4g0.8g
Salt3.0g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

  • 1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack
    • Energy65kJ 16kcal 70kJ 17kcal 67kJ 16kcal 56kJ 14kcal 54kJ 13kcal 73kJ 18kcal
      1%
    • Fat1.5g 1.7g 1.7g 1.4g 1.3g 1.8g
      3%
    • Saturates0.4g 0.2g 0.2g 0.2g 0.2g 0.3g
      2%
    • Salt0.2g 0.2g 0.3g 0.3g 0.3g 0.3g
      5%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 717kJ / 174kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pimento Stuffed Olives [Green Olives, Pimento [Water, Pimento, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Salt], Black Olives, Green Olives, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Black Olives, Kalamata Olives, Salt, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring, Colour (Ferrous Gluconate).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Halkidiki Green Olives, Salt, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Halkidiki Green Olives, Pimento Paste [Water, Red Pepper, Salt, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

     

     

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Gordal Olives, Sundried Tomatoes [Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Manzanilla Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Oregano.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (9g)Per 100g1/10 of a pack (9g)
    Energy717kJ / 174kcal65kJ / 16kcal774kJ / 188kcal70kJ / 17kcal
    Fat17.1g1.5g19.3g1.7g
    Saturates4.1g0.4g2.7g0.2g
    Carbohydrate0.7g0.1g0.3g0.0g
    Sugars0.5g0.0g0.3g0.0g
    Fibre2.6g0.2g4.2g0.4g
    Protein3.0g0.3g1.4g0.1g
    Salt2.1g0.2g2.5g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

