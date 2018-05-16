Tesco Easy Entertaining Pitted Olive Selection 565G Srvs10

- Energy383kJ 93kcal5%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 679kJ / 165kcal
Product Description
- Red pepper paste stuffed olives, garlic stuffed olives, Gordal olives with sundried tomato and rosemary, mixed olives with basil and garlic, Spanish olives with Cheddar cheese, Manzanilla olives with herbs.
- Fabulous food made to order Pitted Olive Selection Get the party started with this table ready platter of family friendly stuffed and pitted olives. The selection features: Gordal olives in a sundried tomato and rosemary dressing, individual pimento paste stuffed & garlic stuffed olives, mixed olives with basil & garlic, Spanish olives with cheese and Manzanilla olives with herbs.
- Fabulous food made to order Get the party started with this table ready platter of family friendly stuffed and pitted olives. The selection features: Gordal olives in a sundried tomato and rosemary dressing, individual pimento paste stuffed & garlic stuffed olives, mixed olives with basil & garlic, Spanish olives with cheese and Manzanilla olives with herbs.
- Pack size: 565g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
565g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (57g)
|Energy
|679kJ / 165kcal
|383kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Salt
|3.0g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.
- 1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack,1/10 of a pack
- Energy65kJ 16kcal 70kJ 17kcal 67kJ 16kcal 56kJ 14kcal 54kJ 13kcal 73kJ 18kcal1%
- Fat1.5g 1.7g 1.7g 1.4g 1.3g 1.8g3%
- Saturates0.4g 0.2g 0.2g 0.2g 0.2g 0.3g2%
- Salt0.2g 0.2g 0.3g 0.3g 0.3g 0.3g5%
- Sugars0.1g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 717kJ / 174kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pimento Stuffed Olives [Green Olives, Pimento [Water, Pimento, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Salt], Black Olives, Green Olives, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Potato Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).,
INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Black Olives, Kalamata Olives, Salt, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring, Colour (Ferrous Gluconate).,
INGREDIENTS: Halkidiki Green Olives, Salt, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).,
INGREDIENTS: Halkidiki Green Olives, Pimento Paste [Water, Red Pepper, Salt, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
INGREDIENTS: Gordal Olives, Sundried Tomatoes [Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice.,
INGREDIENTS: Manzanilla Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/10 of a pack (9g) Per 100g 1/10 of a pack (9g) Energy 717kJ / 174kcal 65kJ / 16kcal 774kJ / 188kcal 70kJ / 17kcal Fat 17.1g 1.5g 19.3g 1.7g Saturates 4.1g 0.4g 2.7g 0.2g Carbohydrate 0.7g 0.1g 0.3g 0.0g Sugars 0.5g 0.0g 0.3g 0.0g Fibre 2.6g 0.2g 4.2g 0.4g Protein 3.0g 0.3g 1.4g 0.1g Salt 2.1g 0.2g 2.5g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019