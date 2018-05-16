Tesco Easy Entertaining Meze Selection 665G Serves 10

- Energy547kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat9.3g13%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 817kJ / 197kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned rice wrapped in a vine leaf, lightly spiced chickpea and vegetable falafel, mixed olives with basil and garlic, Greek full fat soft feta cheese.
- A moreish vegetarian meze selection inlcuding stuffed vine leaves, falafel, marinated mixed olives and diced Greek feta cheese. Perfect for sharing
- Pack size: 665g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from Greece
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
665g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-tenth of a pack (67g) contains
|Energy
|817kJ / 197kcal
|547kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|7.5g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|3.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sultana, Breadcrumbs, Dried Potato, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.
Breadcrumbs contain: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Energy 875kJ / 209kcal Fat 8.0g Saturates 0.5g Carbohydrate 23.4g Sugars 6.4g Fibre 8.4g Protein 6.7g Salt 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) -
Information
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Energy 1249kJ / 302kcal Fat 27.0g Saturates 17.6g Carbohydrate 0.2g Sugars 0.2g Fibre 0g Protein 14.7g Salt 2.9g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) -
Information
Ingredients
Stuffed Vine Leaves, Rapeseed Oil.
Stuffed Vine Leaves contain: Cooked Rice, Water, Onion, Vine Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Dill, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Mint, Black Pepper.
Cooked Rice contains: Water, Rice.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Energy 592kJ / 142kcal Fat 7.9g Saturates 0.7g Carbohydrate 14.7g Sugars 1.2g Fibre 1.7g Protein 2.1g Salt 1.7g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) -
Information
Ingredients
Pitted Green Olives, Pitted Black Olives, Pitted Kalamata Olives, Basil Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Partially Reconstituted Lemon Juice, Salt.
Pitted Green Olives contains: Green Olives, Salt.
Pitted Black Olives contains: Black Olive, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).
Pitted Kalamata Olives contains: Kalamata Olives, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Basil Oil contains: Sunflower Oil, Natural Basil Flavouring.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values 100g contains Energy 830kJ / 202kcal Fat 21.1g Saturates 2.9g Carbohydrate 0.2g Sugars 0.2g Fibre 3.3g Protein 1.3g Salt 2.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) -
