Tesco Easy Entertaining Meze Selection 665G Serves 10

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Easy Entertaining Meze Selection 665G Serves 10

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£1.21/100g

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

One-tenth of a pack contains
  • Energy547kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 817kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned rice wrapped in a vine leaf, lightly spiced chickpea and vegetable falafel, mixed olives with basil and garlic, Greek full fat soft feta cheese.
  • A moreish vegetarian meze selection inlcuding stuffed vine leaves, falafel, marinated mixed olives and diced Greek feta cheese. Perfect for sharing
  • Pack size: 665g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from Greece

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

665g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-tenth of a pack (67g) contains
Energy817kJ / 197kcal547kJ / 132kcal
Fat13.9g9.3g
Saturates3.4g2.3g
Carbohydrate11.3g7.5g
Sugars2.2g1.5g
Fibre3.7g2.5g
Protein4.7g3.2g
Salt1.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sultana, Breadcrumbs, Dried Potato, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.

    Breadcrumbs contain: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g contains
    Energy875kJ / 209kcal
    Fat8.0g
    Saturates0.5g
    Carbohydrate23.4g
    Sugars6.4g
    Fibre8.4g
    Protein6.7g
    Salt0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

  • Information

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g contains
    Energy1249kJ / 302kcal
    Fat27.0g
    Saturates17.6g
    Carbohydrate0.2g
    Sugars0.2g
    Fibre0g
    Protein14.7g
    Salt2.9g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Stuffed Vine Leaves, Rapeseed Oil.

    Stuffed Vine Leaves contain: Cooked Rice, Water, Onion, Vine Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Dill, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Mint, Black Pepper.

    Cooked Rice contains: Water, Rice.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g contains
    Energy592kJ / 142kcal
    Fat7.9g
    Saturates0.7g
    Carbohydrate14.7g
    Sugars1.2g
    Fibre1.7g
    Protein2.1g
    Salt1.7g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Pitted Green Olives, Pitted Black Olives, Pitted Kalamata Olives, Basil Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Partially Reconstituted Lemon Juice, Salt.

    Pitted Green Olives contains: Green Olives, Salt.

    Pitted Black Olives contains: Black Olive, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

    Pitted Kalamata Olives contains: Kalamata Olives, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

    Basil Oil contains: Sunflower Oil, Natural Basil Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g contains
    Energy830kJ / 202kcal
    Fat21.1g
    Saturates2.9g
    Carbohydrate0.2g
    Sugars0.2g
    Fibre3.3g
    Protein1.3g
    Salt2.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

