Zoggs Panorama Junior Goggles Pink

Product Description
- Tinted lenses offering medium protection against the sun and bright indoor
- Zoggs Curved Lens Technology for 180 degree vision
- The two-tone split-yoke strap reduces pressure around the eyes
- Zoggs Panorama Junior Swimming Goggles are designed for children aged 6-14 years-old and feature blue tinted lenses perfect for swimming both indoors and out - great for holidays and swimming lessons alike! The hypo-allergenic Soft-Seal™ frame moulds to the contours of the face for a 'second skin' style fit and watertight seal. They can achieve exceptional clarity with UV protection, Fogbuster™ anti-fog and CLT™ Curved Lens Technology offering 180° peripheral vision - a must-have for discovering the underwater world.
- Gaskets mould to the contours of the face
- Flexible nose bridge
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Designed for children aged 6-14 years-old
Lower age limit
6 Years
Upper age limit
14 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020