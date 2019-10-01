Tesco Easy Entertaining Houmous Dip Selection 746G Serves 16

- Energy477kJ 115kcal6%
Product Description
- Plain Houmous - A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice and garlic. Caramelised Onion Houmous - A dip made with chickpeas and tahini sesame seed paste, blended with caramelised onion. Moroccan Houmous - A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, red chilli purée and spices. Sweet Chilli Houmous - A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste and sweetened red chilli purée.
- Fabulous Food Made to Order
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 746g
Information
Ingredients
Plain Houmous:
Cooked Chickpeas (55%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.
Caramelised Onion Houmous:
Cooked Chickpeas (40%) [Water, Chickpeas], Caramelised Onion (33%) [Onion, Balsamic vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.
Moroccan Houmous:
Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sultanas, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder, Cardamom Powder, Nutmeg.
Sweet Chilli Houmous:
Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Sweetened Red Chilli Purée (9%) [Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 16 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
746g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pot (50g)
|Energy
|954kJ / 230kcal
|477kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|2.2g
|Protein
|6.1g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 16 servings.
|-
|-
