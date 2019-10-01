By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Houmous Dip Selection 746G Serves 16

Tesco Easy Entertaining Houmous Dip Selection 746G Serves 16

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

¼ of a pot of plain houmous
  • Energy477kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Plain Houmous - A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice and garlic. Caramelised Onion Houmous - A dip made with chickpeas and tahini sesame seed paste, blended with caramelised onion. Moroccan Houmous - A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, red chilli purée and spices. Sweet Chilli Houmous - A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste and sweetened red chilli purée.
  • Fabulous Food Made to Order
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 746g

Information

Ingredients

Plain Houmous:

Cooked Chickpeas (55%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.

Caramelised Onion Houmous:

Cooked Chickpeas (40%) [Water, Chickpeas], Caramelised Onion (33%) [Onion, Balsamic vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.

Moroccan Houmous:

Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sultanas, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder, Cardamom Powder, Nutmeg.

Sweet Chilli Houmous:

Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Sweetened Red Chilli Purée (9%) [Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Net Contents

746g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (50g)
Energy954kJ / 230kcal477kJ / 115kcal
Fat16.6g8.3g
Saturates1.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate11.9g6.0g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre4.3g2.2g
Protein6.1g3.0g
Salt0.9g0.4g
    • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
    • Suitable for vegans
    • Plain Houmous 200g e
    • Caramelised Onion Houmous 182g e
    • Moroccan Houmous 182g e
    • Sweet Chilli Houmous 182g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sultanas, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder, Cardamom Powder, Nutmeg

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 16 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/4 of a pot (46g)% RI*
    Energy 837kJ385kJ
    -201kcal93kcal5%
    Fat 12.2g5.6g8%
    of which saturates 1.4g0.6g3%
    Carbohydrate 13.3g6.1g
    of which sugars 2.6g1.2g1%
    Fibre 5.4g2.5g
    Protein 6.8g3.1g
    Salt 0.7g0.3g5%
    Pack contains 16 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
    • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
    • Suitable for vegans
    • Plain Houmous 200g e
    • Caramelised Onion Houmous 182g e
    • Moroccan Houmous 182g e
    • Sweet Chilli Houmous 182g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Sweetened Red Chilli Purée (9%) [Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 16 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/4 of a pot (46g)% RI*
    Energy 903kJ415kJ
    -217kcal100kcal5%
    Fat 13.4g6.2g9%
    of which saturates 1.5g0.7g4%
    Carbohydrate 16.0g7.4g
    of which sugars 4.8g2.2g2%
    Fibre 3.9g1.8g
    Protein 6.1g2.8g
    Salt 0.8g0.4g7%
    Pack contains 16 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
    • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
    • Suitable for vegans
    • Plain Houmous 200g e
    • Caramelised Onion Houmous 182g e
    • Moroccan Houmous 182g e
    • Sweet Chilli Houmous 182g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cooked Chickpeas (40%) [Water, Chickpeas], Caramelised Onion (33%) [Onion, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate), Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 16 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g As soldAs sold 1/4 of a pot (46g)% RI*
    Energy 949kJ436kJ
    -229kcal105kcal5%
    Fat 16.8g7.7g11%
    of which saturates 1.5g0.7g4%
    Carbohydrate 12.0g5.5g
    of which sugars 2.9g1.3g1%
    Fibre 4.1g1.9g
    Protein 5.3g2.5g
    Salt 0.7g0.3g5%
    Pack contains 16 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
  • 1/4 of a pot of plain houmous
    • Energy477kJ 115kcal
      6%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ

    • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
    • Suitable for vegans
    • Plain Houmous 200g e
    • Caramelised Onion Houmous 182g e
    • Moroccan Houmous 182g e
    • Sweet Chilli Houmous 182g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cooked Chickpeas (55%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 16 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/4 of a pot (50g)% RI*
    Energy 954kJ477kJ
    -230kcal115kcal6%
    Fat 16.6g8.3g12%
    of which saturates 1.6g0.8g4%
    Carbohydrate 11.9g6.0g
    of which sugars 0.6g0.3g<1%
    Fibre 4.3g2.2g
    Protein 6.1g3.0g
    Salt 0.9g0.4g7%
    Pack contains 16 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

