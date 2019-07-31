Tesco Easy Entertaining Classic Dip Selection Serves 16 800G

- Energy563kJ 136kcal7%
- Fat12.9g18%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1127kJ / 273kcal
Product Description
- Mayonnaise dip with Vintage Cheddar cheese, mature Cheddar cheese and chives; Mayonnaise and soured cream dip with onion and garlic; Soured cream and mayonnaise dip with chive; A dip with Greek style yogurt, cucumber and mint.
- Vintage cheddar mixed with mayonnaise, soured cream and chives; Onion mixed with mayonnaise, soured cream, garlic and chives; Soured cream mixed with chopped chives; Greek style yogurt mixed with cucumber, mint and lemon juice. Fabulous Food Made to Order
- Vintage cheddar mixed with mayonnaise, soured cream and chives; Onion mixed with mayonnaise, soured cream, garlic and chives; Soured cream mixed with chopped chives; Greek style yogurt mixed with cucumber, mint and lemon juice. Fabulous Food Made to Order
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4 x 200g e (800g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot of cheese and chive (50g)
|Energy
|1127kJ / 273kcal
|563kJ / 136kcal
|Fat
|25.7g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|3.7g
|1.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- 1/4 of a pot,1/4 of a pot,¼ of a pot,1/4 of a pot
- Energy563kJ 136kcal 502kJ 122kcal 477kJ 116kcal 247kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat12.9g 11.7g 11.0g 4.7g7%
- Saturates2.6g 2.6g 4.1g 2.3g12%
- Sugars0.6g 1.4g 1.2g 1.3g1%
- Salt0.6g 0.5g 0.3g 0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1127kJ / 273kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Soured Cream (Milk), Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (5%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Chive (1%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Potato Starch.
INGREDIENTS: Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Soured Cream (Milk), Onion (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée (1%), Cornflour, Chive.,
INGREDIENTS: Soured Cream (Milk) (56%), Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Onion, Chive (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour.,
INGREDIENTS: Greek Style Yogurt (Milk) (75%), Cucumber (18%), Mint Infused Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/4 of a pot (50g) Per 100g 1/4 of a pot (50g) Energy 1127kJ / 273kcal 563kJ / 136kcal 1004kJ / 243kcal 502kJ / 122kcal Fat 25.7g 12.9g 23.4g 11.7g Saturates 5.2g 2.6g 5.1g 2.6g Carbohydrate 6.6g 3.3g 6.3g 3.2g Sugars 1.2g 0.6g 2.7g 1.4g Fibre 0.1g 0.1g 0.3g 0.2g Protein 3.7g 1.9g 1.7g 0.9g Salt 1.2g 0.6g 0.9g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019