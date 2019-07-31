By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Classic Dip Selection Serves 16 800G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 4.50
£0.56/100g

1/4 of a pot of cheese and chive
  • Energy563kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1127kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise dip with Vintage Cheddar cheese, mature Cheddar cheese and chives; Mayonnaise and soured cream dip with onion and garlic; Soured cream and mayonnaise dip with chive; A dip with Greek style yogurt, cucumber and mint.
  • Vintage cheddar mixed with mayonnaise, soured cream and chives; Onion mixed with mayonnaise, soured cream, garlic and chives; Soured cream mixed with chopped chives; Greek style yogurt mixed with cucumber, mint and lemon juice. Fabulous Food Made to Order
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 200g e (800g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot of cheese and chive (50g)
Energy1127kJ / 273kcal563kJ / 136kcal
Fat25.7g12.9g
Saturates5.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate6.6g3.3g
Sugars1.2g0.6g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein3.7g1.9g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
