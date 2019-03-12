Tesco Easy Entertaining Garden Salad 490G Serves 6-8

Great salad
This salad was beautiful, a crunch in every bite. Could you try making one half the size for OAP's please?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 272kJ / 65kcal
Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes® (16%), Spinach, Cucumber, Balsamic Dressing (12%), Mizuna, Baby Red Leaf, Red Cabbage, Sweetcorn, Carrot.
Balsamic Dressing contains: Balsamic Vinegar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Mustard Seed, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin).
Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Grape Must, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Case. Card widely recycled
490g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-eighth of a pack (62g) contains
|Energy
|272kJ / 65kcal
|168kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019