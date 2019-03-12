By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Garden Salad 490G Serves 6-8

Tesco Easy Entertaining Garden Salad 490G Serves 6-8

£ 7.00
£1.43/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 272kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of vegetables and salad leaves with balsamic dressing.
  • Easy Entertaining Garden Salad. A mix of vegetables and salad leaves with balsamic dressing.
  • Pack size: 490g

Information

Ingredients

Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes® (16%), Spinach, Cucumber, Balsamic Dressing (12%), Mizuna, Baby Red Leaf, Red Cabbage, Sweetcorn, Carrot.

Balsamic Dressing contains: Balsamic Vinegar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Mustard Seed, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin).

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Grape Must, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Case. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

490g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-eighth of a pack (62g) contains
Energy272kJ / 65kcal168kJ / 40kcal
Fat3.0g1.9g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.2g4.5g
Sugars4.7g2.9g
Fibre1.6g1.0g
Protein1.5g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great salad

5 stars

This salad was beautiful, a crunch in every bite. Could you try making one half the size for OAP's please?

