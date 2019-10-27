Tesco Smoked Salmon Appertisers 400G

Disappointing
If all the food we ordered for our party, this was the only thing which was disappointing. They were tiny, too soft to pick up easily and very salty. We had some left at the end which showed that people generally didn’t enjoy them.
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (43%)(Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Semi-Dried Tomato, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Canola Oil, Milk Proteins, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Salt, Basil, Black Pepper, Dill, Garlic, Oregano, White Pepper, Onion, Lemon Juice Powder, Lemon Oil, Turmeric, Pepper Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Scotland
Serve directly from fridge. Turn upside down and press to aid decanting.
Tip: For just a few at a time, peel film back per row.
16 Servings
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Paper widely recycled
4 x 100g e (400g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 canapés (25g)
|Energy
|1000kJ / 241kcal
|250kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|14.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|2.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 16 servings.
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
