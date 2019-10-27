By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Smoked Salmon Appertisers 400G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Smoked Salmon Appertisers 400G

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£2.50/100g

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

3 canapés
  • Energy250kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) rolls, 16 with full fat soft cheese, salmon and dill, 16 with full fat soft cheese and lemon filling and 16 with full fat soft cheese and semi-dried tomato filling.
  • A trio of smoked salmon mousses for ready made canapés. A light, creamy mousse with smoked salmon that's been gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beech wood for a subtle sweetness. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • A trio of smoked salmon mousses for ready made canapés.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (43%)(Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Semi-Dried Tomato, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Canola Oil, Milk Proteins, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Salt, Basil, Black Pepper, Dill, Garlic, Oregano, White Pepper, Onion, Lemon Juice Powder, Lemon Oil, Turmeric, Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve directly from fridge. Turn upside down and press to aid decanting.

    Tip: For just a few at a time, peel film back per row.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 100g e (400g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 canapés (25g)
Energy1000kJ / 241kcal250kJ / 60kcal
Fat18.3g4.6g
Saturates6.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate4.1g1.0g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein14.7g3.7g
Salt2.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 16 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

If all the food we ordered for our party, this was the only thing which was disappointing. They were tiny, too soft to pick up easily and very salty. We had some left at the end which showed that people generally didn’t enjoy them.

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining Party Canape Selection 350G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 16.00
£4.58/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Crudite & Houmous Platter Serves 6

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.85/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Mini Quiche Selection 552G

We need 6 days notice to deliver this item available from Thursday 26th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£1.82/100g

We need 6 days notice to deliver this item available from Thursday 26th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here