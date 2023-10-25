Vtech Sort & Discover Drum Shape sorter drum with 5 different shapes Lid can be easily removed to retrieve shapes 3 sing-along songs and 30 melodies

Drum and learn with the Sort & Discover Drum. Your little drummer will love dropping the 5 different shaped blocks into the correct opening to learn about shapes, numbers and animals. They can also tap on the lid to hear great drum sounds! Develop motor skills and imaginative play by tapping the drum and getting reactions! With 3 happy sing-along songs, fun and engaging phrases and lots of jolly tunes, your child will always be entertained!

H10.50cm x W20.00cm x D20.00cm