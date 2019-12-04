Innocent Strawberry Apple & Beetroot Smoothie 4X180ml
Offer
Product Description
- An innocent fruit and veg smoothie for kids is a blend of whole crushed fruit and veg, pure juices and absolutely nothing else.
- Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
- A delicious blend of strawberries, apples & beetroot, made with crushed fruit & veg and pure juice. No concentrates, no added sugar or water, and definitely no bits.
- - it's made out of 100% pure fruit and juices and nothing else
- - 1 of your 5-a-day in every carton
- - Keeps for up to 12 hours out of the fridge, so perfect for lunchboxes
- Our innocent promise:
- 1. Tasty products - 100% pure fruit smoothies. No added sugar. No concentrates. No funny business.
- 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
- 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
- innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
- Pack size: 720ml
Information
Ingredients
1 Pressed Apple (60%), 1/3 of a Mashed Banana†, 2 Crushed Strawberries (13%), Some Crushed Pumpkin (10%), Beetroot Juice (2%), †Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C. Once opened, drink straight away.For the best before date, see top.
Preparation and Usage
- Gently pasteurised, just like milk.
- Shake before opening, not after.
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- Our smoothie will last happily out of the fridge for up to 12 hours, so it's perfect for packed lunches and days out.
Number of uses
180ml = 1 serving
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
Return to
- Say hello to the innocent gang
- Pop into:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Call the banana phone on 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI), email specs@innocentkids.com and for more fun visit innocentkids.com
Net Contents
4 x 180ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per: 100ml
|per: 180ml
|Energy
|194kJ
|349kJ
|-
|(46kcal)
|(82kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|20g
|(of which sugars*)
|9.1g
|16g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|<0.06g
|<0.06g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.05g
|Vitamin C
|37mg
|67mg
|Vitamin C (NRV**)
|46%
|83%
|**Adult Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|180ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
|*contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019