Sma Extra Hungry Infant Milk From Birth 800G

Product Description
- Extra Hungry Infant Milk from Birth
- For Hungrier bottle-fed babies
- Same formula, fresh new design
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the unique nutritional needs of babies at every stage of development and to applying the learnings to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® Extra Hungry Infant Milk, a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute for hungrier bottle-fed babies, which may help delay early weaning until the recommended time. It is enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs and can be used to combination feed.
- Also available in resealable ready-to-feed liquids. Ready-to-feed liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a sterilised bottle. Available in 200 ml on-the-go resealable cartons.
- Moving to the next stage?
- 6 months +
- SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is tailored for babies from 6 months as part of a varied weaning diet. At 6 months, your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for iron increases. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain. It also contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system, and is enriched with Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth.
- † The beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid.
- Science Inspired By Nature
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the unique nutritional needs of babies at every stage of development and to applying the learnings to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® Extra Hungry Infant Milk, a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute for hungrier bottle-fed babies.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Breast milk substitute
- For combination & bottle-fed babies
- Nutritionally complete and enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- Suitable for Vegetarians (Powders only)
- Suitable for Halal
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Coconut, Soya), Long Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Calcium Hydroxide, L-Cysteine, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Inositol, Potassium Hydroxide, Taurine, Potassium Carbonate, L-tryptophan, Choline Chloride, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Inosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5'-Monophosphate), Ferrous Sulphate, Magnesium Chloride, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin A, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin B12, Biotin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
- Approx. Age of Baby: Birth - 2 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby; 3.4 kg / 7 1/2 lb; Preparation for Single: Level scoops 3, Cooled Freshly Boiled Water: 90 ml / 3 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 - 4 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby; 3.7 kg / 8 lb; Preparation for Single: Level scoops 4, Cooled Freshly Boiled Water: 120 ml / 4 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 - 8 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 4.2 kg / 9 1/4 lb; Preparation for Single: Level scoops 4, Cooled Freshly Boiled Water: 120 ml / 4 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 5.3 kg / 11 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single: Level scoops 5, Cooled Freshly Boiled Water: 150 ml / 5 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 3 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.1 kg / 13 1/2 lb; Preparation for Single; Level scoops 6, Cooled Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml / 6 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.7 kg / 14 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single: Level scoops 6, Cooled Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml / 6 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 6 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 7.6 kg / 16 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single: Level scoops 8, Cooled Freshly Boiled Water: 240 ml / 8 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 4
- Approx. Age of Baby: 7 - 12 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: - kg / - lb; Preparation for Single: Level scoops 7, Cooled Freshly Boiled Water: 210 ml / 7 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- Approx. 186 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.3 g
- How to Open and Prepare your Baby's Feed
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it. The scoop is provided under the foil seal.
- 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided, add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Replace lid on can.
- 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make feed stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
- We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
- For older babies, made-up formulae can be added to food.
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
- Scoop may become submerged in the powder during transit.
Number of uses
Approx. 186 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.3 g
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee:
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- ROI 1800 931 832
- www.smababy.ie
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|Energy
|280 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3.6 g
|of which, saturates
|1.6 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2 g
|Carbohydrate
|7 g
|of which, sugars
|7 g
|Protein
|1.6 g
|Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|75 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.1 µg
|Vitamin E
|0.74 mg
|Vitamin K
|6.7 µg
|Vitamin C
|9 mg
|Thiamin
|0.1 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.11 mg
|Niacin
|0.5 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.06 mg
|Folic Acid
|13 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18 µg
|Biotin
|2 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.37 mg
|Sodium
|22 mg
|Potassium
|80 mg
|Chloride
|55 mg
|Calcium
|56 mg
|Phosphorus
|44 mg
|Magnesium
|5.3 mg
|Iron
|0.64 mg
|Zinc
|0.6 mg
|Copper
|0.03 mg
|Manganese
|0.01 mg
|Fluoride
|0.003 mg
|Selenium
|1.4 µg
|Iodine
|10 µg
|Taurine
|4.7 mg
|Choline
|6.7 mg
|Inositol
|10 mg
|L-Carnitine
|1 mg
|Nucleotides
|3 mg
|α-Linoleic Acid (ALA)
|42 mg
|Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)††
|7.1
|Linoleic Acid (LA)
|520 mg
|Arachidonic Acid (AA)††
|12.3 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes
|-
|SMA® Extra Hungry Infant Milk contains Taurine and Nucleotides
|-
|††LCPs= Long Chain Polyunsaturates
|-
Safety information
