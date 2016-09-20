We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cool Box 24L Blue White

3.8(19)Write a review
image 1 of Cool Box 24L Blue White
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Designed for cans & bottles
  • Easy to use & clean
  • Made of durable polyester
  • This 24 litre cool box is large enough to fit a good picnic in, or get a good few beers in and enjoy a day out in the sun. This strong polyester box comes in a cool blue colour and will keep your food cool and fresh. Easy to use and clean, this cool box is great for fishing or camping trips.

Average cool box

3 stars

Bought this for my milk man to put my bottles in as my old one had fallen to pieces and wasn't big enough. Was impressed with speed of delivery. It's great for the purpose that I use it for as its only needed for a few hours and it's a decent size - I've also used it to take food to a bbq. The disappointing part is the lid. It isn't insulated and you're supposed to clip your ice blocks into it. My ice blocks are a standard size but don't fit. I think if you needed to use this for a long time, i.e camping, then it wouldn't keep things cold for long enough.

Good size

3 stars

I bought this but I had to return since I realised it was too big than what I needed.

Cool Box

5 stars

The Cool Box was very well made and was very useful. It will be used on numerous occasions.

Good

4 stars

The product i brought are ok and am happy with it.

solid cool box

4 stars

good price and quality is good - no complaints! would recommend to buy

Rubbish.

1 stars

Not a very good product, poor quality with a dire lid lock.

Great value for money

5 stars

Great cool box - really good value for money! Does its job and is perfect for picnics on a hot day!

describes the item well

5 stars

Just does the job and keeps things cool for days and always looks the part,very smart

Very light but poor fastening

2 stars

Bought it for the summer picnics. It's a good size and quite light but the fastening on the lid is not very secure so a little bit disappointed

Cool box for holiday

5 stars

Best price & size perfect for travelling with holiday food

