Cool Box 24L Blue White

Average cool box
Bought this for my milk man to put my bottles in as my old one had fallen to pieces and wasn't big enough. Was impressed with speed of delivery. It's great for the purpose that I use it for as its only needed for a few hours and it's a decent size - I've also used it to take food to a bbq. The disappointing part is the lid. It isn't insulated and you're supposed to clip your ice blocks into it. My ice blocks are a standard size but don't fit. I think if you needed to use this for a long time, i.e camping, then it wouldn't keep things cold for long enough.
Good size
I bought this but I had to return since I realised it was too big than what I needed.
Cool Box
The Cool Box was very well made and was very useful. It will be used on numerous occasions.
Good
The product i brought are ok and am happy with it.
solid cool box
good price and quality is good - no complaints! would recommend to buy
Rubbish.
Not a very good product, poor quality with a dire lid lock.
Great value for money
Great cool box - really good value for money! Does its job and is perfect for picnics on a hot day!
describes the item well
Just does the job and keeps things cool for days and always looks the part,very smart
Very light but poor fastening
Bought it for the summer picnics. It's a good size and quite light but the fastening on the lid is not very secure so a little bit disappointed
Cool box for holiday
Best price & size perfect for travelling with holiday food