Tesco Free From Carl The Caterpillar Cake

3(6)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each
One-twelfth of the cake contains
  • Energy1094kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars29.2g
    32%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1709kJ / 407kcal

Product Description

  • Free from chocolate cake filled with chocolate flavoured frosting. Covered with chocolate sugar paste and finished with icing decorations and sugar strands
  • Free from Carl the Caterpillar cake
  • Gluten and milk free chocolate cake filled with chocolate flavoured frosting. Covered with chocolate sugar paste and finished with icing and sugar strand decorations.
  • Free From Food Awards 2019 - Silver
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chocolate Fudge Sugar Paste (24%), Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (13%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Free Range (Egg), Soft Icing, Water, Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Royal Icing, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifiers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Soya Lecithins), Soya Bean, Rice Extract, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Sugar Strands, Raising Agent (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Chocolate Fudge Sugar Paste contains: Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerine), Stabiliser (Tragacanth).

Chocolate Flavoured Frosting contains: Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Salt, Humectant (Glycerine), Flavouring.

Soft Icing contains: Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene, Lutein), Humectant (Glycerine), Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Extract (Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Extract, Safflower Concentrate).

Royal Icing contains: Icing Sugar, Free Range (Dried Egg), Water, Extract (Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Extract, Safflower Concentrate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Sugar Strands contains: Sugar, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Beetroot Red), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • Contains egg and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface.
  • Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Card. Mixed Material not currently recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

Net Contents

768ge

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-twelfth of the cake (64g) contains
Energy1709kJ / 407kcal1094kJ / 261kcal
Fat16.3g10.4g
Saturates3.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate60.4g38.7g
Sugars45.7g29.2g
Fibre3.1g2.0g
Protein3.2g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

one and only tasty free from birthday cake

5 stars

Moist and tasty. Not easy to get the textures right with wheat free cakes but this is perfect.

Great cake for adults and children

5 stars

Great cake, people could not tell the difference between this and the normal cake. Well done Tesco.

Awful

1 stars

Awful tasting. My husband who’s got coeliac disease normally eats anything and he wouldn’t eat it. Says it all. Don’t buy it.

Poor quality, poor taste

1 stars

Bought for a birthday. Cake is dense and like cardboard and the icing coating is inedible. How this has made it through quality taste testing to production I do not know.

Great free from cake with all the flavour.

5 stars

Was so happy to get a cake my baby can sample as he's dairy free. I thought it would taste awful as it's also wheat and gluten free but we were pleasantly surprised. We couldn't tell it was free from and tasted delicious. Well done Tesco.

Why use Egg?

1 stars

Why can’t you make this fully free from? There’s no need to use egg when there’s replacements now. Fully Veggie plant based cake please Tesco.

