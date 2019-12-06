Tesco Free From Carl The Caterpillar Cake

one and only tasty free from birthday cake
Moist and tasty. Not easy to get the textures right with wheat free cakes but this is perfect.
Great cake for adults and children
Great cake, people could not tell the difference between this and the normal cake. Well done Tesco.
Awful
Awful tasting. My husband who’s got coeliac disease normally eats anything and he wouldn’t eat it. Says it all. Don’t buy it.
Poor quality, poor taste
Bought for a birthday. Cake is dense and like cardboard and the icing coating is inedible. How this has made it through quality taste testing to production I do not know.
Great free from cake with all the flavour.
Was so happy to get a cake my baby can sample as he's dairy free. I thought it would taste awful as it's also wheat and gluten free but we were pleasantly surprised. We couldn't tell it was free from and tasted delicious. Well done Tesco.
Why use Egg?
Why can’t you make this fully free from? There’s no need to use egg when there’s replacements now. Fully Veggie plant based cake please Tesco.