Najma Bbq Chicken Chunks 150G

Product Description
- Cooked Chicken Breast Pieces with Spices and Smoke Flavouring.
- Share your favourite recipes using our Najma products. Follow us @najmafoods
- www.najmafoods.co.uk
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made with 100% chicken breast
- Ready to eat
- Halal - Halal Certification Germany
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (97%), Starches, Spices, Dried Onion, Spice Extracts, Glucose, Oat Fibre, Milk Proteins, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Protein Hydrolysate, Corn Flour, Flavourings (including Smoke Flavourings), Dried Vegetables, Rapeseed Oil, Pepper Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser: Sodium Triphosphate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- May also contains Celery, Mustard and Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0°C - 5°C. Once opened, consume within 48 hours and by 'Use by' date.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- Surrey,
- KT16 6EJ.
Return to
- Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- Surrey,
- KT16 6EJ.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|488kJ/116kcal
|Fat:
|2.0g
|of which saturates:
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate:
|1.7g
|of which sugars:
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein:
|23.7g
|Salt:
|1.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020