By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Najma Bbq Chicken Chunks 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Najma Bbq Chicken Chunks 150G
£ 1.80
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked Chicken Breast Pieces with Spices and Smoke Flavouring.
  • Share your favourite recipes using our Najma products. Follow us @najmafoods
  • www.najmafoods.co.uk
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • Ready to eat
  • Halal - Halal Certification Germany
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (97%), Starches, Spices, Dried Onion, Spice Extracts, Glucose, Oat Fibre, Milk Proteins, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Protein Hydrolysate, Corn Flour, Flavourings (including Smoke Flavourings), Dried Vegetables, Rapeseed Oil, Pepper Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser: Sodium Triphosphate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Celery, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0°C - 5°C. Once opened, consume within 48 hours and by 'Use by' date.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Return to

  • Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • Surrey,
  • KT16 6EJ.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:488kJ/116kcal
Fat:2.0g
of which saturates:0.7g
Carbohydrate:1.7g
of which sugars:0.1g
Fibre1.0g
Protein:23.7g
Salt:1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Najma Wafer Thin Turkey 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Hearty Food Co Straight Cut Chips 1.5Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.90
£0.60/kg

Aldi Price Match

Najma Chicken Herbs Slice 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here