Najma Sliced Chicken With Habanero 150G

Product Description
- Halal Chicken Habanero slices
- Certified Halal product
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Meat (84%), Water, Salt (2, 3%), Chilli Pepper, Spices (Cayenne, Red Pepper, Habanero Pepper (0 002%)), Flavouring (Eggs, Soya), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Red Pepper, Parsley, Stabilisers (E407, E451), Colour (E160c), Acidity Regulator (E262), Antioxidant (E301), Preservative (E250)
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Gluten, Milk, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated at max 4°C.Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'Use by' date. For Use by : see front of pack
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- Surrey,
- KT16 6EJ.
Return to
- Golden Acre Dairy Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- Surrey,
- KT16 6EJ.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy:
|455 kJ/108kcal
|Fat:
|3g
|of which saturates:
|1g
|Carbohydrate:
|1g
|of which sugars:
|0g
|Protein:
|19g
|Salt:
|2.8g
