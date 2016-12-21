By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vera Wang Love Struck Eau De Parfum 30Ml Spray

4.5(8)Write a review
£ 25.00
£83.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Lovestruck Eau de Parfum Spray
  • 30ml size perfect for travelling
  • Floral, Fresh fragrance for women
  • Scent released in 2011
  • Fall in love with the romantic and spontaneous Vera Wang Lovestuck Eau de Parfum, the essence of a passionate woman who has fallen head over heels. The sparkling and addictive scent recreates the feeling of instant attraction, with a mouthwatering mix of exotic fruits and delicate flora, and the comfort and warmth of woods. The supremely feminine scent dazzles the senses with its charm and feel-good spirit, wrapping you up in the warm, fuzzy feeling of adoration and contentment. Top Notes: Pink Guava, Angelica Flower, Mandarin Heart Notes: Indian Jasmine Sambac, Tuberose Buds, Blue Lotus Blossom Base Notes: Sheer Musk, Precious Woods, Vanilla
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Benzophenone-3, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Linalool, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Benzoate, BHT, Citral, Benzyl Cinnamate, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, D&C Red No. 33 (CI 17200), Ext. D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60730), D&C Green No. 5 (CI 61570), FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140)

Produce of

Made in the USA

Distributor address

  • Vera Wang Fragrances,
  • Coty Prestige,
  • 75002 Paris.
Return to

Net Contents

30ml ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Vera Wang

5 stars

Lovestruck Eau De Parfum was just what my daughter in law wanted as a present

Excellent price

5 stars

I bought this for the outstanding price and value.

vera wang love struck

1 stars

I bought this perfume for a gift for my daughter in law. It was going to be the first gift I have bought her. Unfortunately I couldn't give her the perfume because the package was taty & ripped. Was so disappointed. Had to buy something simple because didn't have time to get replacement. Usually the package comes with plastic on it but this didn't.

Lovely smell and beautiful bottle

5 stars

Gorgeous Xmas gift for my 24 year of daughter. She loves the smell

Smells Lovely

5 stars

Brought These As Presents smells Wonderful My Sister Was Very Happy

good label nice perfume

4 stars

Bought as a gift for christmas sampled before very nice

Great value

5 stars

I bought this item a few weeks ago and I'm so happy I did

beautiful fragrance and package

5 stars

I bought this again, for my daughters birthday, she loves it.

