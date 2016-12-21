Vera Wang Love Struck Eau De Parfum 30Ml Spray

Vera Wang
Lovestruck Eau De Parfum was just what my daughter in law wanted as a present
Excellent price
I bought this for the outstanding price and value.
vera wang love struck
I bought this perfume for a gift for my daughter in law. It was going to be the first gift I have bought her. Unfortunately I couldn't give her the perfume because the package was taty & ripped. Was so disappointed. Had to buy something simple because didn't have time to get replacement. Usually the package comes with plastic on it but this didn't.
Lovely smell and beautiful bottle
Gorgeous Xmas gift for my 24 year of daughter. She loves the smell
Smells Lovely
Brought These As Presents smells Wonderful My Sister Was Very Happy
good label nice perfume
Bought as a gift for christmas sampled before very nice
Great value
I bought this item a few weeks ago and I'm so happy I did
beautiful fragrance and package
I bought this again, for my daughters birthday, she loves it.