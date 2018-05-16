Lg Harris Easy Clean 1.5Inch Brush

- - Tapered paint brush filaments ensure a fine paint finish, and Harris LiquiFlo™ technology makes the brushes easy to clean ready for your next painting project
- - Fine finish with minimal bristle loss
- - Suitable for use with all paints and varnishes
- 1.5" brush to give a fine paint finish and has been designed so that the paint will run off easily. Harris LiquiFlo™ technology allows water to flow more freely right to the base of the brush. This means less time is spent on cleaning! The handle is also durable and lightweight. Suitable for use with all paints and varnishes.
- Clean in accordance with paint manufacturers guidelines. Allow to dry naturally before storing.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020