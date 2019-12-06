Tesco Rubber Torch

Good value.
Very useful especially when checking all my cats are in at night.! Great value and quite light to handle.
After about two months the torch stopped working. One of the three wires connected to the bulb, the red one, had become detached. To fix that is something I cannot do because it involves a very small soldering job. I had not kept the receipt so had no alternative but to buy another one since it is vital to have this in the car now that I am retired. Poor quality manufacturing wastes endless money. I am disappointed and there is no redress because without a receipt I cannot be trusted. Peter Manzoni
A real man’s torch. I couldn’t imagine a woman ever using this.
Waste of time and money.
Didn't work. Returned it,