Bloo Cistern Bleach Block Twin

Not what it used to be.
I used to buy this product all the time as it doesn't colour the water, cleaned well and lasted for week and week. However, the formulation has clearly changed, and not for the better. When you take the a block out of the pack it feels soft, not firm like they used to. As other have said these only last a few days not the weeks they used to. Another thing that has been changed, no doubt to save money, that I won't be buying again.
it doesn`t last as long in the cistern as they say
it doesn`t last as long in the cistern as they say , but it is a good way to keep the toilet bowl sparkling clean with a swish round under the rim .and usual clean all around .
False Advertising
I was very disappointed with this product , it claims each block should last up to 4 weeks. Hah!! They didn't last even 4 DAYS, I was astonished at this. I had to go buy another toilet block in less than 7 days that is totally RIDICULOUS. If I could I would give NO stars to this product. :-(
Bloo Cistern Bleach Block
On the packaging it states "freshness for up to 8 weeks". Try 3 - 4 days! I live alone and flush no more than 4 times a day. It does keep the toilet clean and sanitized, but not for 8 weeks. A little 'over stated' wouldn't you say?
