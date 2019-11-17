By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bloo Cistern Bleach Block Twin

2(5)Write a review
Bloo Cistern Bleach Block Twin
£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Product Description

  • Bleach In Cistern
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • Bloo offers you a choice of 3 simple ranges to help you keep your toilet thoroughly clean & fresh, in whichever way you choose.
  • 1 In Cistern
  • Our in cistern range cleans from the cistern to bowl every time you flush for a long lasting, thorough clean.
  • 2 Rim
  • Our toilet rim range directly targets the toilet bowl for an easy way to lasting freshness & fragrance.
  • 3 Liquid Cleaner
  • Our liquid toilet cleaner cleans the bowl, removes limescale & leaves a long lasting fragrance.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Hygiene products Jeyes Group Ltd., Hemel Hempstead

  • Kills 99.9% toilet germs

Information

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agent, <5% Alipathic Hydrocarbons, Disinfectant (Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate Dihydrate 30g/100g)

Storage

Store spare blocks in their pack in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • No need to remove the pleated wrapper as this will dissolve in the water.
  • Drop the block into the cistern at the opposite end to the water inlet, by the float (see picture). Allow 10 minutes for the block to settle before flushing. For best results clean the toilet thoroughly to remove existing limescale deposits.
  • Continue the Freshness
  • Replace with a new bloo block as soon as the colour starts to fade.
  • Each block lasts up to 4 weeks. Safe to use with septic tanks and all other toilet cleaners. Use only as directed.
  • Do not use in porous, crazed or cast-iron cisterns.

Warnings

  • BLOO BLEACH IN CISTERN BLOCK 2 x 50g
  • Danger: Keep out of reach of children. Harmful if swallowed. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash contaminated skin thoroughly after handling. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Contains: Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate Dihydrate.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,

Return to

  • Consumer Advice:
  • consumer.response@henkel.com
  • www.henkel.co.uk
  • www.bloo.com
  • UK:
  • Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: 0845 4900176

Net Contents

2 x 50g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Environmentally damaging
  3. Irritant
View more safety information



5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not what it used to be.

1 stars

I used to buy this product all the time as it doesn't colour the water, cleaned well and lasted for week and week. However, the formulation has clearly changed, and not for the better. When you take the a block out of the pack it feels soft, not firm like they used to. As other have said these only last a few days not the weeks they used to. Another thing that has been changed, no doubt to save money, that I won't be buying again.

it doesn`t last as long in the cistern as they say

3 stars

it doesn`t last as long in the cistern as they say , but it is a good way to keep the toilet bowl sparkling clean with a swish round under the rim .and usual clean all around .

False Advertising

1 stars

I was very disappointed with this product , it claims each block should last up to 4 weeks. Hah!! They didn't last even 4 DAYS, I was astonished at this. I had to go buy another toilet block in less than 7 days that is totally RIDICULOUS. If I could I would give NO stars to this product. :-(

Bloo Cistern Bleach Block

3 stars

On the packaging it states "freshness for up to 8 weeks". Try 3 - 4 days! I live alone and flush no more than 4 times a day. It does keep the toilet clean and sanitized, but not for 8 weeks. A little 'over stated' wouldn't you say?

rubbish rubbish rubbish rubbish

1 stars

rubbish rubbish rubbish rubbish

