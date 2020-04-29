By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eat Natural Bars Dark Chocolate Mixed Seeds & Peanut 3X45g

£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • 3 bars of nuts, fruit and mixed seeds with dark chocolate chunks.
  • With omega-3*
  • *a source of naturally occurring Omega-3 fatty acids, also high fibre, low salt and OK for Veggies.
  • These bars have been specially created to give you, in our opinion, the best tasting snack you can lay your hands on.
  • The exceptional ingredients ensure the kind of indulgence you've come to expect from Eat Natural, but by adding a little bit of our experience and know-how, we've managed to include a little extra... we call them 'bars with benefits'.
  • So, when you lose yourself in the irresistible taste, you can also revel in the satisfaction that your bar is a source of naturally occurring omega-3, is high in fibre, low in salt, and is gluten and wheat free too.
  • Each of these bars contains 1.6g per 100g of Omega-3 fatty acid (ALA), which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, when part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 2g of ALA.
  • All Eat Natural bars are made with love and care, from simple ingredients, in small batches at our own Makery. We never use any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Simple... isn't it?
  • Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
  • Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
  • Best ever taste
  • Made by us in Essex
  • Pack size: 135G
  • Omega-3 fatty acid (ALA), which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, when part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
Information

Ingredients

Mixed Seeds 22% (Linseeds, Sunflower Seeds, Chia Seeds), Peanuts 17%, Glucose Syrup, Almonds 10%, Dark Chocolate 8% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Dried Apricots 7%, Dates 6%, Honey, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, se side of pack.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.

Return to

  • eatnatural.co.uk

Net Contents

3 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g bar
Energy 1959kJ 470kcal881kJ 211kcal
Fat 27.1g12.2g
of which saturates 4.3g1.9g
Carbohydrate 39.3g17.7g
of which sugars 22.9g10.3g
Fibre 8.6g3.9g
Protein 12.9g5.8g
Salt 0.02g0.01g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

18 Months out of date product

1 stars

Product was out of date by 18 months when collectec

