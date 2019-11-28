By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Multiseed Folded Flatbreads

Tesco 6 Multiseed Folded Flatbreads

One flatbread
  • Energy449kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1283kJ / 305kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Flatbreads with mixed seeds.
  • WHY NOT TRY Fill with pulled pork, grated cheese and sticky BBQ sauce. Grill until cheese melts.
  • Baked with mixed seeds for a light crunch and folded for filling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (9%) (Millet, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Quinoa), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Malted Wheat Flakes, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Consume within 2 days of opening and by 'best before' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Grill: Medium 2 mins. Frozen: Medium 3 mins. Sprinkle the bread with water. Place under a pre-heated grill, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Do not reheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Insert. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne flatbread (35g)
Energy1283kJ / 305kcal449kJ / 107kcal
Fat6.8g2.4g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate47.8g16.7g
Sugars2.4g0.8g
Fibre5.3g1.9g
Protein10.4g3.6g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Low calorie and big size

5 stars

Great, lasts for a while, v low calorie and yet a good size so I use one piece instead of two slices of bread. It feels more substantial than Nimble etc. Toasted it’s nice and crisp.

Not recommended - tasteless and hard

1 stars

These flatbreads are really not enjoyable. They are very similar to cardboard in both taste and texture. I have tried these toasted and untoasted and they really are bad. The ones from Morrisons are 100% better. The problem isn't with the seeds, it's with the bread/dough part. It's really tough and tasteless. I seriously would not recommend these. You're better off with a seeded loaf.

