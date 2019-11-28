Tesco 6 Multiseed Folded Flatbreads

Low calorie and big size
Great, lasts for a while, v low calorie and yet a good size so I use one piece instead of two slices of bread. It feels more substantial than Nimble etc. Toasted it’s nice and crisp.
Not recommended - tasteless and hard
These flatbreads are really not enjoyable. They are very similar to cardboard in both taste and texture. I have tried these toasted and untoasted and they really are bad. The ones from Morrisons are 100% better. The problem isn't with the seeds, it's with the bread/dough part. It's really tough and tasteless. I seriously would not recommend these. You're better off with a seeded loaf.