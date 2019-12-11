Aptamil Profutura Follow On Milk 800G

Product Description
- Profutura Follow On milk from 6 months
- Inspired by 40 years of breastmilk research our passionate team of scientists have developed Aptamil Profutura Follow On milk, nutritionally tailored for babies aged from 6-12 months as part of a varied balanced diet.
- Our formulation contains our highest levels* of DHA (Omega 3 LCPs) and is enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development.
- *33% more DHA (Omega 3) than in all Aptamil Follow On milks.
- Aptamil Profutura Follow On milk is in our most innovative pack ever:
- - A unique and compact design with tamper evident seals
- - Enhanced scooping experience and scoop storage
- - Easy levelling
- - Secure locking system
- We have an expert team of midwives, nutritionists and feeding advisors available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have a question get in touch on 0800 996 1000.
- Important Notice:
- Breastfeeding is best for your baby. Aptamil with Profutura Follow On milk should only be used as part of a mixed diet and not as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. Use on the advice of your healthcare professional.
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (from Milk), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Single Cell Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Phospholipid (from Egg), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Taurine, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, L-Tryptophan, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Inositol, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Biotin, Thiamin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Sodium Selenite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening. Best before: See above
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing your baby's feed
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your toddler ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions. Boil 1 litre of fresh water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised beaker. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 2 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 3 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Mix well (for 10 seconds) to dissolve the powder. Replace lid on beaker.
- 4 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Feeding guide
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, your baby will need about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. Aptamil Profutura Follow On milk is tailored to help meet the nutritional needs of infants from 6 to 12 months. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Approx. 1 beaker: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.9g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Feeding instructions
- Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible and always within 2 hours. Do not heat feeds in a microwave: hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Name and address
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
800g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|285kJ/68kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|of which, saturates
|1.4g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.5g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.03g
|-Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.011g
|-Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.011g
|of which, EFAs◊
|0.427g
|-Linoleic acid (LA)
|0.363g
|-Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
|0.064g
|of which, phospholipids
|0.06g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|of which, sugars
|8.7g
|of which, lactose
|8.4
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Vitamins
|LRV*
|Vitamin A
|64µg RE 16%
|Vitamin D3
|1.3µg 19%
|Vitamin E
|1.2mg ɑ-TE 24%
|Vitamin K1
|4.4µg 37%
|Vitamin C
|8.5mg 19%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05mg 10%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg 20%
|Niacin (B3)
|0.45mg 6%
|Pantothenic acid
|0.34mg 11%
|Vitamin B6
|0.04mg 6%
|Folic acid
|13µg 10%
|Vitamin B12
|0.18µg 23%
|Biotin
|1.4µg 14%
|Sodium
|21mg 5%
|Potassium
|78mg 8%
|Chloride
|50mg 10%
|Calcium
|64mg 12%
|Phosphorus
|41mg 7%
|Magnesium
|5.2mg 7%
|Iron
|1.0mg 13%
|Zinc
|0.62mg 12%
|Copper
|0.043mg 9%
|Manganese
|0.011mg 0.9%
|Fluoride
|<0.003mg
|Selenium
|1.7µg 9%
|Iodine
|15µg 19%
|Choline
|11mg
|Taurine
|5.5mg
|Inositol
|3.7mg
|L-carnitine
|1.4mg
|Nucleotides
|3.2mg
|GOS/FOSᐞ
|0.8g
|Minerals
|-
|Other nutrients
|-
|*Labelling Reference Value
|-
|† Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|⋄ Essential Fatty Acids
|-
|ᐞ Galacto-oligosaccharides/Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
