Aptamil Profutura First Infant Milk 800G

Its a good quality, my babay loves drinking and it helps her with growing and its a best formula milk
Nutricia - Bringing Science to Early Life
Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Single Cell Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Phospholipid (from Egg), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin C, Taurine, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Inositol, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Biotin, L-Tryptophan, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1
Store powder in a cool dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Manufactured in the E.U.
800g
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|275kJ/66kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which, saturates
|1.6g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.8g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.026g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.012g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.011g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|of which, sugars
|7.2g
|of which, lactose
|7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Whey
|0.8g
|Casein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.04g
|Vitamin A
|58μg RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.2μg
|Vitamin E
|1.1mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|3.6μg
|Vitamin C
|8.3mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.12mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.33mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.035mg
|Folic acid
|1.5μg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18μg
|Biotin
|1.6μg
|Sodium
|17mg
|Potassium
|71mg
|Chloride
|45mg
|Calcium
|51mg
|Phosphorus
|32mg
|Magnesium
|5.3mg
|Iron
|0.52mg
|Zinc
|0.51mg
|Copper
|0.039mg
|Manganese
|0.008mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.003mg
|Selenium
|1.7μg
|Iodine
|12μg
|Choline
|12mg
|Taurine
|5.3mg
|Inositol
|3.6mg
|L-carnitine
|1.5mg
|Nucleotides
|3.1mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Other nutrients
|-
|† Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|* Galacto-oligosaccharides/Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your health professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Feeding instructions Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible and always within 2 hours. Do not heat feeds in a microwave: hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
