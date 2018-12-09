By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aptamil Profutura First Infant Milk 800G

5(1)Write a review
Aptamil Profutura First Infant Milk 800G
Product Description

  • First Infant milk from birth onwards
  • If you would like to learn more about our formulation, visit our website.
  • Breastmilk substitute if combination feeding or if baby is not being breastfed
  • Aptamil Profutura First Infant milk, suitable for babies from birth who are combination feeding or not being breastfed.
  • Contains Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA):
  • A type of Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acid (LCP).
  • Contains GOS / FOS:
  • Our patented blend of Galacto- and Fructo-oligosaccharides (9:1).
  • Tailored formulation from birth
  • Inspired by discoveries in Early Life Science, our passionate team of scientists have developed Aptamil Profutura First Infant milk, our tailored formulation for babies.
  • Moving to stage 2 from 6 months of age
  • Aptamil Profutura Follow On milk is nutritionally tailored for babies 6-12 months to complement their weaning diet:
  • Contains DHA (LCP)
  • Contains our patented blend of GOS/FOS (9:1)
  • Complements a weaning diet from 6 months
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Contents may settle in transit.

Nutricia - Bringing Science to Early Life

  • Contains nucleotides
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Single Cell Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Phospholipid (from Egg), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Carbonate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin C, Taurine, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Inositol, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Biotin, L-Tryptophan, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store powder in a cool dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing your baby's feed
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions. Boil 1 litre of fresh water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 2 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
  • 3 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Cap the bottle and shake well (for 10 seconds) to dissolve the powder. Remove cap and replace with a sterilised teat.
  • 4 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
  • Feeding guide
  • Your baby may need more or less than shown in the table below which is provided as a guide.
  • Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks; Approx weight 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of feed per 24 hours: 6, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 3, Single feed: 90ml, 3fl oz
  • Approx. age: 2-4 weeks; Approx weight 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of feed per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 4, Single feed: 120ml, 4fl oz
  • Approx. age: 4-8 weeks; Approx weight 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of feed per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 5, Single feed: 150ml, 5fl oz
  • Approx. age: 8-12 weeks; Approx weight 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of feed per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 6, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl oz
  • Approx. age: 3-4 moths; Approx weight 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of feed per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 6, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl oz
  • Approx. age: 4-5 months; Approx weight 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of feed per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
  • Approx. age: 5-6 months; Approx weight 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of feed per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
  • Approx. age: 7-12 months; Approx weight -kg, -lb, No. of feed per 24 hours: 3, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.5g): 7, Single feed 210ml, 7fl oz
  • Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil Profutura First Infant milk should be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.

Warnings

  • When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your health professional or dentist for advice.
  • Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
  • Feeding instructions
  • Make up each feed as required.
  • For hygiene reasons do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible and always within 2 hours.
  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave: hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

Name and address

  Nutricia Ltd,
  White Horse Business Park,
  Trowbridge,
  Wiltshire,
  BA14 0XQ.
  Nutricia Ireland,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Visit Aptaclub for expert advice and support
  • UK: 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
  • www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • ROI: 1 800 22 12 34 (8:30-17:30 Monday-Friday)
  • www.aptaclub.ie

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml prepared feed
Energy275kJ/66kcal
Fat3.4g
of which, saturates1.6g
of which, unsaturates1.8g
of which, LCPs†0.026g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.012g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.011g
Carbohydrate7.3g
of which, sugars7.2g
of which, lactose7g
Fibre0.6g
Protein1.3g
Whey0.8g
Casein0.5g
Salt0.04g
Vitamin A58μg RE
Vitamin D31.2μg
Vitamin E1.1mg α-TE
Vitamin K13.6μg
Vitamin C8.3mg
Thiamin (B1)0.05mg
Riboflavin (B2)0.12mg
Niacin (B3)0.43mg
Pantothenic acid0.33mg
Vitamin B60.035mg
Folic acid1.5μg
Vitamin B120.18μg
Biotin1.6μg
Sodium17mg
Potassium71mg
Chloride45mg
Calcium51mg
Phosphorus32mg
Magnesium5.3mg
Iron0.52mg
Zinc0.51mg
Copper0.039mg
Manganese0.008mg
Fluoride≤0.003mg
Selenium1.7μg
Iodine12μg
Choline12mg
Taurine5.3mg
Inositol3.6mg
L-carnitine1.5mg
Nucleotides3.1mg
GOS/FOS*0.8g
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Other nutrients-
† Long Chain Polyunsaturated fatty acids-
* Galacto-oligosaccharides/Fructo-oligosaccharides-

Safety information

View more safety information

When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your health professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. Feeding instructions Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible and always within 2 hours. Do not heat feeds in a microwave: hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Its a good quality, my babay loves drinking and it

5 stars

Its a good quality, my babay loves drinking and it helps her with growing and its a best formula milk

