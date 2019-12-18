Ella's Kitchen Strawberry & Raspberry Porridge 175G

Product Description
- Strawberry and Raspberry Porridge
- Hello, I'm an organic scrummy maize, oats, strawberry + raspberry porridge with rice crispy bits. I'm a deeelicious start to the day for tiny tummies.
- Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. I'm textured, not lumpy and my yummy crispy bits will encourage you baby to begin to chew. For softer crispy bits, wait a few minutes before giving me to you little one.
- I'm organic
- Textured not lumpy
- With crispy bits
- No added sugar - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
- No added salt
- No big lumps and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic food for babies
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Maize Flour 52%, Organic <strong>Oats</strong> 32%, Organic Rice Crispies 9%, Organic Dried Strawberries 4%, Organic Dried Raspberries 3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.01%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no organic certification
Allergy Information
- I may contain Soya and Milk
Storage
Store me in a cool, dark place.I'm best used within 28 days of opening me.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: In a bowl, mix 2 dessert spoons of muesli with 60ml of your baby's usual warmed milk. This is just a guide, add more milk or baby rice if your baby likes a different consistency or is feeling hungrier. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.
Warnings
- Warning: If I'm damaged, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|1 portion*
|Energy
|1437kJ/340kcal
|342kJ/81kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|2.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|66.4g
|12.7g
|- of which sugars
|4.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|10.1g
|1.6g
|Protein
|9.6g
|2.0g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|0.01g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.03g
|Thiamin
|1.10mg
|0.13mg
|*12g/2 dessert spoons of porridge + 60ml of your baby's usual milk
|-
|-
Safety information
