Lg Harris Sanding Block With Paper

- - Great pack for helping with all your sanding needs for those small areas
- - Fine sandpaper - for final surface preparation
- - Medium sandpaper - for general decorating use such as surface levelling and sanding fillers
- - Coarse sandpaper - for removing several layers of paint and shaping wood quickly. It is recommended surfaces are completed with a finer paper prior to painting.
- - Aluminium oxide sandpaper lasts longer than conventional sandpaper and resists clogging.
- Ideal sanding kit to help you prepare your walls, ceilings and woodwork for painting
- For help, advice and care instructions, visit harrisbrushes.com
