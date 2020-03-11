Always Ultra Secure Night Sanitary Towels 9 Pack

Excellent!
I have always struggled with heavy periods and worry about leaking while I’m asleep and was yet to fine pads which worked until I used these which I have found to be the best.
Excellent!
Would always recommend this product specially to wear at night and even while you on a heavy flow. This product has helped me a lot specially while I was in secondary school and we weren't allowed to use the toilets during lessons.
Excellent!
Absolute brilliant product have been using these for years keeps me dry all night
Excellent!
Absorbs so well and stays in place all night for a good nights sleep
Excellent!
Love always felt so secure and protected though the night and so comfortable
Great!
I had a strong flux so, I tried this new one instead my usual. First thought was like a nappie, but after couple hours even notice was wearing. Highly recommend.
Excellent!
I feel myself safe and relaxed after tryed other pads, this has more protection! I cant wait to try it.
Excellent!
These are just what I need to guarantee a worry free night.
Excellent!
I prefer always as they don't rub when i turn in bed
Excellent!
Sanitary towel that does the job! Comfortable to wear, lasts through the night and keeps me feeling fresh and hygienic.