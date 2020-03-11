Always Ultra Secure Night Sanitary Towels 9 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Always Ultra Night (Size 4) Sanitary Towels with InstantDry system absorb in seconds. They lock liquid inside to offer you up to 100% protection and confidence. Always Ultra Sanitary Towels feature Odour Neutralising Technology that locks odours and doesn’t just mask them. Even though Always Ultra Sanitary Towels are 3mm thin, for your comfort they also provide unbeatable protection during your menstrual cycle. Always Ultra Secure Night (Size 4) offers extra night coverage with a 60% larger back. This offers even more protection against leakage. Especially created for overnight protection Always Ultra sanitary towels have SecureGuard contours and liquid locking gel (that can’t leak) that pulls in the fluid to help prevent leaks. Find your perfect fit with Always My Fit, a tailored sizing system to help you find Always’ best period protection based on both your flow and knicker size. Stay secure however you move. Recommended for both day and night usage Always Ultra Secure Night (Size 4), Always’ best Sanitary Towels for overnight
  • Super absorbent core with InstantDry system absorbs liquid in seconds, keeping it away from your skin
  • Odour neutralising technology traps odours, so you feel fresh and clean during your period
  • Flex & fit system ensures your pad stays in place and follows your body’s movement
  • SecureGuard for added security with liquid-locking gel that keeps fluids inside
  • Always ultra sanitary towels are dermatologically tested to be gentle on your skin
  • Wings help keep your sanitary towel in place for comfortable, confident protection

Information

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.
  • Keep in a cool dry place. For more information about our products please visit our website.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 5884
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Excellent!

5 stars

I have always struggled with heavy periods and worry about leaking while I’m asleep and was yet to fine pads which worked until I used these which I have found to be the best.

Excellent!

5 stars

Would always recommend this product specially to wear at night and even while you on a heavy flow. This product has helped me a lot specially while I was in secondary school and we weren't allowed to use the toilets during lessons.

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolute brilliant product have been using these for years keeps me dry all night

Excellent!

5 stars

Absorbs so well and stays in place all night for a good nights sleep

Excellent!

5 stars

Love always felt so secure and protected though the night and so comfortable

Great!

4 stars

I had a strong flux so, I tried this new one instead my usual. First thought was like a nappie, but after couple hours even notice was wearing. Highly recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

I feel myself safe and relaxed after tryed other pads, this has more protection! I cant wait to try it.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are just what I need to guarantee a worry free night.

Excellent!

5 stars

I prefer always as they don't rub when i turn in bed

Excellent!

5 stars

Sanitary towel that does the job! Comfortable to wear, lasts through the night and keeps me feeling fresh and hygienic.

1-10 of 2734 reviews

