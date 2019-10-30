By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Charlie Bigham's Chicken & Mushroom Pies 600G

3(3)Write a review
£ 8.00
£1.34/100g

Product Description

  • Tender chicken in our creamy mushroom sauce, topped with light, flaky puff pastry.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Puff Pastry (Wheat Flour, Water, Sustainable Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil), Chicken Breast (32%), Cream (Milk), Button Mushrooms (5%), Onions, Mushrooms, White Wine, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Stock (Chicken Meat, Dried Potato, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Fat), Fino Sherry, Oyster Mushrooms, White Wine Vinegar, Shiitake Mushrooms, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Nameko Mushrooms, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Tarragon, Black Pepper, Porcini Flavour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. They're at their very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze them, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost them fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.
2. Remove all packaging, leaving the pies in their dishes. For best results, brush the pastry with milk or whisked egg*.
3. Place the dishes on a tray in the centre of the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the pastry turns golden brown. Make sure your pies are piping hot throughout.
4. Leave to stand for 4 minutes before serving in their dishes. Be careful, they'll be hot.
*Don't worry, they taste just as good without doing this. It just makes them look even better if you want to impress!

Preparation and Usage

  • Served in ceramic dishes

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per pie*
Energy 925kJ2774kJ
-222kcal666kcal
Fat 12.3g37.0g
(of which saturates) 5.5g16.5g
Carbohydrate 15.6g46.8g
(of which sugars) 1.6g4.7g
Protein 10.5g31.4g
Salt 0.65g1.95g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Yummy...!

5 stars

Really yummy , rich creamy sauce made with more than a splash of wine. Generous portion sizes and lovely dishes handy to keep for olives and nuts etc.

Better than average.

3 stars

Good tasty filling, plenty of chicken. However the pastry was not fully cooked in the time given, turned oven down and gave it an extra 10 mins. This helped, the top layer was crisp but there was still quite a lot of uncooked soggy pastry underneath. This uncooked pastry next to the filling does seem to happen in pies quite often. The ceramic dishes will be saved to use again. Am having to buy in as unable to cook at the moment due to a non weight bearing broken leg .

Yuk

1 stars

Not very nice, I found it bland and runny.

