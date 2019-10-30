Charlie Bigham's Chicken & Mushroom Pies 600G

Yummy...!
Really yummy , rich creamy sauce made with more than a splash of wine. Generous portion sizes and lovely dishes handy to keep for olives and nuts etc.
Better than average.
Good tasty filling, plenty of chicken. However the pastry was not fully cooked in the time given, turned oven down and gave it an extra 10 mins. This helped, the top layer was crisp but there was still quite a lot of uncooked soggy pastry underneath. This uncooked pastry next to the filling does seem to happen in pies quite often. The ceramic dishes will be saved to use again. Am having to buy in as unable to cook at the moment due to a non weight bearing broken leg .
Yuk
Not very nice, I found it bland and runny.