Lisner Vegetable Salad With Smoked Trout 500G
Product Description
- Vegetable salad with smoked trout in sauce.
- Pack size: 500g
Potatos, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Trout (Oncorhynchus Mykiss)* 15%, Carrot 10%, Eggs 10%, Celery 8%, Cucumber 5%, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Ground Mustard, Spices, Salt, Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Egg Yolk, Parsley, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), *Farmed in: (country code mark - on the side of the packaging)
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Shellfish, Sesame, Gluten, Soya and Milk
Storage
Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.After opening - product intended for direct consumption. Use by: see the stamp on the side of packaging.
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|1048 kJ / 253 kcal
|Fat
|21,4 g
|of which saturates
|2,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|9,4 g
|of which sugars
|5,2 g
|Protein
|5,2 g
|Salt
|1,2 g
