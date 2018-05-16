Tesco Standard Cuts In Jelly Classic Selection Cat Food 12X100g

Product Description
- A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1 - 7 Years.
- Cuts in Jelly Variety 1 7 Yrs
- Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts.
- Pack size: 1.2KG
Information
Ingredients
With Haddock in Jelly
Composition:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Haddock), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% chicory).
With Lamb in Jelly
Composition:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Lamb), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).
With Chicken in Jelly
Composition:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).
With Salmon in Jelly
Composition:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).
Additives:
Technological additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.6g.
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450mg.
Analytical Constituents:
Protein 8.0%
Crude fibres 0.5%
Fat content 6.5%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 82.0%
Calcium 0.3%
Omega 6 1.0%
Calories: 96 per 100g
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.
Produce of
Produced in Republic of Ireland
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
12 x 100g e (1.2kg) e
