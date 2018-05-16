By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tender Pate With Chicken Dog Food 150G

Tesco Tender Pate With Chicken Dog Food 150G
£ 0.45
£3.00/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years.
  • 1 7 yrs, 100 % complete and balanced nutrition, Essential vitamins and minerals, Calcium for strong teeth and bones, Omega 6 & Zinc for healthy skin and coat, No artificial flavours or colours We've been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your pet. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts; 100 % complete with essential vitamins and minerals; Supports strong teeth and bones We've been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your pet. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Oils & Fats, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin.
Additives:

Preservatives


Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1 mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3 mg.


Analytical Constituents:
Protein 9.0%
Crude fibre 0.5%
Fat content 5.0%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 82.0%
Calcium 0.3%
Omega 6 0.08%

Calories 88 per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep remaining contents in a lidded container, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude protein9%
Crude oils and fats5%
Crude fibre0.5%
Crude ash2%
Moisture82%
Calcium300mg/kg

