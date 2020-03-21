Tesco Standard Chunks In Jelly Lamb 300G

Product Description
- A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years.
- 1 7 yrs, 100 % complete and balanced nutrition, Essential vitamins and minerals, Calcium for strong teeth and bones, Omega 6 & Zinc for healthy skin and coat, No artificial flavours or colours. We've been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your pet. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Composition:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (48% including 4% Lamb), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils & Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin.
Additives:
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1 mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3 mg.
Analytical Constituents:
Protein 9.0%
Crude fibre 0.5%
Fat content 5.0%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 82%
Calcium 0.3%
Omega 6 0.08%
Calories 88 per 100g
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in Denmark
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude protein
|9%
|Crude oils and fats
|5%
|Crude fibre
|0.5%
|Crude ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Calcium
|300mg/kg
