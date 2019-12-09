Stikbot Single Pack
- StikBots have suction cup hands and feet which
- The StikBots limbs, torso, and even neck can be
- Includes free StikBot stop frame animation app for
- - 1 figure supplied. Colour may vary.
- - Age 4+
- StikBots are great to collect. Their unique design, with suction-cup hands and feet, allows for easy positioning on any flat surface. StikBot's free to download and easy to use app is available for iPhone or Android and helps you create a professional stop-frame movie, with built-in backgrounds, music and sound effects
- For ages 4 years and over.
- Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
