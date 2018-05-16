Encore Chicken Selection In Jelly Pouches 5X50g

Product Description
- A complementary pet food for adult cats.
- Encore Chicken Selection pouch multipack is made with 100% natural ingredients and more real meat. Each recipe is filled with delicious shredded chicken in a soft natural jelly, that has been carefully selected for taste, quality and nutrition. Each handy to open pouch provides a natural source of Taurine and Omega 3, to help keep your cat healthy and happy. No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives are added to our food, so there will be nothing left in the bowl!
- We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
- At Encore we believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. That's why we have created a range of exciting, natural recipes that will have your four-legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is filled with the highest quality ingredients, more real meat and no artificial flavours. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients, including tasty tuna fillet and delicious shredded chicken breast- so good you can see the difference. When you buy Encore you know your pet is getting the very best, naturally.
- Made with 100% natural ingredients
- High meat content
- Natural Source of Taurine
- Soft, natural jelly with no added sugars
- Source of Omega 3 & 6
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 250G
Storage
Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.
Product of Thailand
- Feeding Guide
- 0-3kg : 1 pouch / 3 to 5kg : 2 pouches / over 5kg : 3 pouches
- Feed with Encore complete dry cat food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- MPM Products Ltd,
- PO Box 331,
- Manchester,
- M22 2DZ.
5 x 50g ℮
Ingredients
Chicken Breast 55%, Beef 7%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 12.5% Crude Fibre 1% Crude Fat 1% Crude Ash 1% Moisture 84% Additives: None
Ingredients
Chicken Breast 55%, Lamb 7%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Protein 12.5% Crude Fibre 1% Crude Fat 1% Crude Ash 1% Moisture 84% Additives: None
Ingredients
Chicken Breast 55%, Chicken Liver 7%, Rice Flour, Vegetable Gelling Agent
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Crude Protein 12.5% Crude Fibre 1% Crude Fat 1% Crude Ash 1% Moisture 84% Additives: None
