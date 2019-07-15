By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 4 Pork Sausage Rolls 188G

£ 2.60
£1.39/100g
Each roll contains
  • Energy726kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.5g
    16%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1545.22kJ (370.93kcal)

Product Description

  • Seasoned sausage meat made with British pork, wrapped in an all butter puff pastry.
  • Made in Leicestershire with all butter puff pastry and expertly seasoned succulent British pork.
  • Pack size: 188g

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (39%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Onion, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Salt, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Sage, Parsley, Black Pepper, Thyme, Coriander, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 15 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 25 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Not suitable for microwave heating.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

188g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach roll (47g) contains
Energy1545.22kJ (370.93kcal)726.25kJ (174.34kcal)
Fat24.39g11.46g
Saturates12.67g5.95g
Carbohydrate24.94g11.72g
Sugars2.34g1.10g
Fibre1.49g.70g
Protein12.17g5.72g
Salt1.11g.52g

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Moreish

5 stars

good quality, nice apple taste

Very disappointed. Hardly any sausage.

2 stars

Very disappointed. Hardly any sausage.

