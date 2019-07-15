Tesco Finest 4 Pork Sausage Rolls 188G

Moreish
good quality, nice apple taste
Very disappointed. Hardly any sausage.
Very disappointed. Hardly any sausage.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1545.22kJ (370.93kcal)
British Pork (39%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Onion, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Salt, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Sage, Parsley, Black Pepper, Thyme, Coriander, Nutmeg.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 15 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 25 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
4 Servings
188g
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each roll (47g) contains
|Energy
|1545.22kJ (370.93kcal)
|726.25kJ (174.34kcal)
|Fat
|24.39g
|11.46g
|Saturates
|12.67g
|5.95g
|Carbohydrate
|24.94g
|11.72g
|Sugars
|2.34g
|1.10g
|Fibre
|1.49g
|.70g
|Protein
|12.17g
|5.72g
|Salt
|1.11g
|.52g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019