Tesco Finest 4 Cheddar & Bacon Sausage Rolls 188G

Very tasty indeed
I don’t eat much meat, and am quite health conscious but I indulge on special occasions. They are very tasty, especially when heated in the oven. Yummy!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1563kJ / 375kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (19%), Smoked Maple Cured Bacon (12%)(Pork, Water, Salt, Maple Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Pork (12%), Smoked Dry Cure Bacon (7%)(Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Potato Starch.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 15 mins
Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging. From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 25 mins
From frozen: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25 mins
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes (from chilled)/25 minutes (from frozen).
4 Servings
188g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1563kJ / 375kcal
|735kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|25.1g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|13.6g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|24.5g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|12.1g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
