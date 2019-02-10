By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 4 Cheddar & Bacon Sausage Rolls 188G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.60
£1.39/100g
One sausage roll
  • Energy735kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1563kJ / 375kcal

Product Description

  • All butter puff pastry, with seasoned pork sausage meat, smoked bacon and vintage cheddar cheese filling.
  • British smoked bacon, vintage Cheddar in all butter pastry. Our chefs have chosen an all butter pastry for our sausage rolls to create a rich, flaky, puff pastry. Carefully selected cuts of British pork are coarsely minced for a meaty texture and expertly combined with the finest ingredients.
  • Pack size: 188g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (19%), Smoked Maple Cured Bacon (12%)(Pork, Water, Salt, Maple Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Pork (12%), Smoked Dry Cure Bacon (7%)(Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 15 mins
Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging. From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 25 mins
From frozen: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes (from chilled)/25 minutes (from frozen).

    Wording on pack must read HEATING INSTRUCTIONS

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

188g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1563kJ / 375kcal735kJ / 176kcal
Fat25.1g11.8g
Saturates13.6g6.4g
Carbohydrate24.5g11.5g
Sugars1.7g0.8g
Fibre1.5g0.7g
Protein12.1g5.7g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty indeed

5 stars

I don’t eat much meat, and am quite health conscious but I indulge on special occasions. They are very tasty, especially when heated in the oven. Yummy!

