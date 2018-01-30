By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
It Ain't Half Hot Mum Complete Collection

It Ain't Half Hot Mum Complete Collection
  • The complete series 1-8 of the classic British television wartime sitcom about a group of misfit soliders in the entertainment division of the British Army in Burma during the Second World War, led by the irascible Sergeant Major Williams (Windsor Davies). Series 1 episodes are: 'Meet the Gang', 'My Lovely Boy', 'The Mutiny of the Punka Wallahs', 'A Star Is Born', 'The Jungle Patrol', 'It's a Wise Child', 'The Road to Bannu' and 'The Inspector Calls'. Series 2 episodes are: 'Showing the Flag', 'Down in the Jungle', 'The Natives Are Revolting', 'Cabaret Time', 'The Curse of the Sadhu', 'Forbidden Fruits', 'Has Anyone Seen My Cobra?' and 'The Night of the Thugs'. Series 3 episodes are: 'The Supremo Show', 'Mind My Maharajah', 'Bang Goes the Maharajah', 'The Grand Illusion', 'Pale Hands I Love' and 'Don't Take the Mickey'. Series 4 episodes are: 'Monsoon Madness', 'Kidnapped in the Khyber', 'A Fate Worse Than Death', 'Ticket to Blighty', 'Lofty's Little Friend', 'Flight to Jawani', 'We Are Not Amused' and 'Twenty-One Today'. Series 5 episodes are: 'Front Line Entertainers', 'Bridge Over the River Hipong', 'The Pay-Off', 'Puddings from Heaven', 'The Superstar' and 'The Eternal Quadrangle'. Series 6 episodes are: 'The Stars Look Down', 'The Big League', 'The Big Payroll Snatch', 'The Dhobi Wallahs', 'Lead, Kindly Light', 'Holidays at Home' and 'Caught Short'. Series 7 episodes are: 'That's Entertainment?', 'The Guinea Pigs', 'Dog in the Manger', 'The Great Broadcast', 'Class of 1945' and 'Star Commandos'. Series 8 episodes are: 'Gloria's Finest Hour', 'Money Talks', 'Aquastars', 'The Last Warrior', 'Never the Twain Shall Meet', 'The Long Road Home' and 'The Last Roll Call'.

good comedy

5 stars

i am very glad too have bought this collection great to watch.

It ain't half hot mum.

5 stars

Enjoyed it when it first came out and enjoy it just as much now.

