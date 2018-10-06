By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 120G

Tesco Prosciutto Cotto 120G
£ 2.40
£2.00/100g
1 slice
  • Energy182kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 606kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, formed ham.
  • Our prosciutto cotto is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour.
  • Seasoned cuts of pork leg slowly cooked for a delicate, herby flavour
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (92%), Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 slice (30g)
Energy606kJ / 145kcal182kJ / 43kcal
Fat7.5g2.3g
Saturates3.2g1.0g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.5g5.6g
Salt2.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely taste

5 stars

I always enjoy this ham as part of a cold platter, (cheese,salads, e.c.t) lovely taste , very yummy .

