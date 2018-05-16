By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Deodorant Protect & Care Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml
  • For effective protection and gentle care
  • For a soft skin feeling
  • *0% ethyl alcohol
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • Non-irritating
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection and gentle NIVEA® care
  • With precious NIVEA® Creme ingredients and its unique scent
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Glycerin, Panthenol, Octyldodecanol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Aqua, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
  • Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.

Warnings

Recycling info

Aerosol. Aluminium Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

