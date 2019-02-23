By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Olives With Roasted Pepper Smoky Olives 220G

Tesco Olives With Roasted Pepper Smoky Olives 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

Offer

1/5 of a pack (44g)
  • Energy253kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 576kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green olives with roasted red pepper pieces in a smoky chipotle marinade.
  • Crisp & Warming Spanish green olives marinated in chipotle spices
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Red Chilli, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Brown Sugar, Parsley, Chipotle Chilli, Chilli Flakes, Onion, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cumin.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack
Energy576kJ / 140kcal253kJ / 62kcal
Fat13.4g5.9g
Saturates2.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.8g
Sugars0.7g0.3g
Fibre4.1g1.8g
Protein1.1g0.5g
Salt3.0g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Safety information

