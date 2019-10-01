By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Tenderstem Broccoli & Edamane Beans 260G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Tenderstem Broccoli & Edamane Beans 260G
£ 2.60
£10.00/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy676kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 528kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Peas, edamame soya beans and Tenderstem® broccoli with feta cheese, mint and chilli flakes.
  • Lightly steamed peas, edamame beans and Tenderstem® broccoli with a chilli & mint dressing.
  • Lightly steamed peas, edamame beans and Tenderstem® broccoli with a chilli & mint dressing.
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peas (33%), Edamame Soya Beans, Tenderstem® Broccoli (19%), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mint, Salt, Chilli Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results heat in the microwave.
800W / 900W 2 mins 30 secs / 2 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (128g)
Energy528kJ / 127kcal676kJ / 163kcal
Fat7.4g9.5g
Saturates2.7g3.4g
Carbohydrate4.4g5.6g
Sugars2.2g2.8g
Fibre5.2g6.7g
Protein8.1g10.4g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G

£ 1.45
£0.36/100g

Offer

Tesco Peas Broccoli & Green Beans 250G

£ 2.25
£9.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Parmigiana 450G

£ 6.00
£1.34/100g

Offer

Fmd Tesco Finest Petit Pois, Leeks & Pancetta 250G

£ 2.60
£1.04/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here