Tesco Finest Tenderstem Broccoli & Edamane Beans 260G

- Energy676kJ 163kcal8%
- Fat9.5g14%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars2.8g3%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 528kJ / 127kcal
Product Description
- Peas, edamame soya beans and Tenderstem® broccoli with feta cheese, mint and chilli flakes.
- Lightly steamed peas, edamame beans and Tenderstem® broccoli with a chilli & mint dressing.
- Lightly steamed peas, edamame beans and Tenderstem® broccoli with a chilli & mint dressing.
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peas (33%), Edamame Soya Beans, Tenderstem® Broccoli (19%), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mint, Salt, Chilli Flakes.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results heat in the microwave.
800W / 900W 2 mins 30 secs / 2 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (128g)
|Energy
|528kJ / 127kcal
|676kJ / 163kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|5.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|6.7g
|Protein
|8.1g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019