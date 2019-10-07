By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coconut & Lemon Grass Stir Fry Sauce 180G

Tesco Coconut & Lemon Grass Stir Fry Sauce 180G
½ of a pack
  • Energy306kJ 74kcal
  • Fat5.3g
  • Saturates4.3g
  • Sugars2.6g
  • Salt0.7g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 340kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • A stir fry sauce made with coconut milk, lemongrass and chilli.
  • Fragrant & Citrusy Carefully prepared with coconut milk, coriander and lime leaves.
  • Fragrant & citrusy
  • Carefully prepared with coconut milk, coriander and lime leaves
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Milk (30%) [Coconut, Water], Ginger, Garlic Purée, Lemongrass (2%), Cornflour, Sugar, Lime Juice, Rice Vinegar, Shallot, Fish Sauce [Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Red Chilli Purée, Red Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions opposite. This sauce will have a slightly split appearance when you defrost it. This is normal. Once reheated it will taste and look as good as it did before freezing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (90g)
Energy340kJ / 82kcal306kJ / 74kcal
Fat5.9g5.3g
Saturates4.7g4.3g
Carbohydrate5.4g4.8g
Sugars2.9g2.6g
Fibre1.2g1.1g
Protein1.3g1.1g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious sauce for soya intolerant people

5 stars

I regularly buy this product, and like it so much I get 3 packs instead of 1 for every stir-fry meal. It has that delicious Thai flavour (a combination of lemon grass, coconut, fish sauce and other herbs, which makes it luscious without being cloying). On the health front it contains no artificial ingredients and, speaking as someone who has a strong intolerance to soya, it is one of the few stir-fry sauces that I can safely eat.

PLEASE BRING IT BACK!!!!!!!

5 stars

This is the only Chinese Stir fry sauce which does not contain alcohol. All the rest of the Chinese stir fry sauces contain alcohol and therefore those who cannot intake alcohol are unable to use any of the stir fry sauces. I DO NOT UNDERSTAND WHY this sauce has been discontinued. I really liked the sauce and would like it to continue PLEASE!!!!

Tried this for the first time and it went down a t

5 stars

Tried this for the first time and it went down a treat. Everyone loved it in the stir-fry I made. The sauce was creamy and not too spicy. One of the nicest sauces we have had to date.

very spicy

2 stars

I love this product but it is very spicy and definitely not for everyone .

