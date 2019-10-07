Tesco Coconut & Lemon Grass Stir Fry Sauce 180G

Delicious sauce for soya intolerant people
I regularly buy this product, and like it so much I get 3 packs instead of 1 for every stir-fry meal. It has that delicious Thai flavour (a combination of lemon grass, coconut, fish sauce and other herbs, which makes it luscious without being cloying). On the health front it contains no artificial ingredients and, speaking as someone who has a strong intolerance to soya, it is one of the few stir-fry sauces that I can safely eat.
PLEASE BRING IT BACK!!!!!!!
This is the only Chinese Stir fry sauce which does not contain alcohol. All the rest of the Chinese stir fry sauces contain alcohol and therefore those who cannot intake alcohol are unable to use any of the stir fry sauces. I DO NOT UNDERSTAND WHY this sauce has been discontinued. I really liked the sauce and would like it to continue PLEASE!!!!
Tried this for the first time and it went down a treat. Everyone loved it in the stir-fry I made. The sauce was creamy and not too spicy. One of the nicest sauces we have had to date.
very spicy
I love this product but it is very spicy and definitely not for everyone .