Nelsons Rescue Plus Lozenge 10'S
Product Description
- Liquid Centred Lozenge with flower essences and vitamins with sweeteners.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
- Be cool and composed with Rescue® essences. Each lozenge contains 4 drops of Rescue® flower essences plus Pantothenic acid (B5) and vitamin B12 Pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance. Vitamin B12 contributes to normal psychological function. Natural colour, natural flavour, sugar free.
- Pantothenic acid (B5) helps support normal mental performance Vitamin B12 helps maintain normal psychological function
- Excessive consumption may produce a laxative effect.
- Clarity and composure
- Selected B vitamins & flower essences
- 10 sugar free lozenges
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Isomalt, Maltitol, Xylitol, Steviol Glycosides), Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings (Elderflower, Orange), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium-D-Pantothenate, B5), Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), Natural Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flower Essences (Helianthemum Nummularium, Clematis Vitalba, Impatiens Glandulifera, Prunus Cerasifera, Ornithogalum Umbellatum (Rescue®))
Storage
Store below 25°C
Produce of
Made in Switzerland
Warnings
- Store out of reach of young children.
Name and address
- Bach Flower Remedies Ltd,
- Wimbledon,
- SW19 8UH,
- UK.
Return to
- www.rescueremedy.co.uk
Net Contents
42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Amount Per Lozenge*
|Energy
|936kJ / 224kcal
|39kJ / 9kcal
|Carbohydrate
|93g
|3.9g
|Of which: sugars
|0g
|0g
|Polyols
|93g
|3.9g
|Pantothenic Acid (B5)
|36mg (600% RI)
|1.5mg (25% RI)
|Vitamin B12
|15µg (600% RI)
|0.63µg (25% RI)
|* Based on an Average 4.2g Lozenge
|-
|-
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt. RI = Adult daily reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
Store out of reach of young children.
