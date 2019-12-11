Mcvities Family Circle 360G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(5)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Plain, Creams, Chocolate and Jam Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Rich Highland Shortie, Crunchy Oat, Shortcake, Custard Creams, Bourbon Creams, Happy Faces®, Milk Chocolate Digestives, Milk Chocolate Finger, Jam Sandwich Creams and Choc Chip Cookie
  • Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated.
  • 10 biscuit varieties to enjoy with all the family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rolled Oats, Raspberry Jam [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberries, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring], Dried Whey (Milk), Chocolate Chips [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before see front of pack.

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372
  • Mail:
  • McVitie's,
  • Consumer Services,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,
  • UK.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)2051
(kcal)490
Fat 22.5g
of which Saturates 11.9g
Carbohydrate 64.4g
of which Sugars 26.8g
Fibre 2.9g
Protein 6.0g
Salt 0.70g

The king of biscuits

5 stars

The best biscuits i have ever eaten. Really recommend, especially for get togethers and chirstmas buffet. Go down a treat. Hannah w

Yummy

5 stars

Good selection nice taste I got when on special but will buy again when normal priced

Disappointing

3 stars

Bought two packets of these when they were on special offer. Not impressed, they didn’t even have any chocolate chip cookies in them, it’s a good job I like plain biscuits. Wouldn’t buy again.

Stock up now while on offer!

5 stars

Good selection of biscuits and brilliant value at this offer price!

Poor value.

2 stars

Very poor value considering you can get a 670g tin of these biscuits for the same price.

