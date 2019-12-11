Mcvities Family Circle 360G

The king of biscuits
The best biscuits i have ever eaten. Really recommend, especially for get togethers and chirstmas buffet. Go down a treat. Hannah w
Yummy
Good selection nice taste I got when on special but will buy again when normal priced
Disappointing
Bought two packets of these when they were on special offer. Not impressed, they didn’t even have any chocolate chip cookies in them, it’s a good job I like plain biscuits. Wouldn’t buy again.
Stock up now while on offer!
Good selection of biscuits and brilliant value at this offer price!
Poor value.
Very poor value considering you can get a 670g tin of these biscuits for the same price.